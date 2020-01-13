Best SSDs 2020: upgrade your PC with blisteringly fast storage

Welcome to the T3 guide to the very best SSDs you can buy in 2020, our carefully curated list of the top SSD drives to consider for upgrading a laptop, desktop, or gaming console.

Whether you need something in particular – like the best SSD for gaming, the best SSD for laptop users, the best budget SSD or the best portable SSD – or you're after a more all-round best SSD solution, you'll find the drive you need here.

And if you're not in the market for one of the best SSDs of 2020, maybe you should be? Fitting a modern, super-fast, new solid-state drive is the easiest and cheapest ways to inject a strong performance boost to any system. And with Christmas and New Year deals already dropping, now is a great time to pick up a cheap SSD bargain.

Operating systems like Windows 10 load almost instantaneously, applications open and close ultra-smoothly, and video games see far faster loading times and even improved frame rates, too.

The T3 test rig, fitted with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card (the best graphics card in the world), shows the difference between an HDD and an SSD on a powerful computer loaded with state-of-the-art hardware. You absolutely shouldn't handicap any desktop or laptop by having its potential throttled by a creaky hard disc drive.

With all that in mind, our list of the very best SSDs on the market should include something to fit your needs and budget – we've tried to covering a broad range of capacities, features, brand names and prices to bring you the definitive list of the best SSD drives around.

If we've still not convinced you about whether now is the time to pick up one of the best SSDs of 2020, check out some of the current deals: manufacturers like Amazon and Walmart continue to slash prices across the board, offering impressive capacities and speeds for less than you might think. Be sure to check out their offerings before pulling the trigger.

When you have chosen the best SSD for your needs, with our help, we'd love to direct you to our handy guide to fitting a solid-state drive into your laptop , if you need it – it's not a difficult job and should take you less than ten minutes.

In addition, be sure to also check out or our great guides to installing a new SSD in a PS4 and installing a new SSD in a PS4 Pro, which is perfect if you fancy speeding up loading times on games as well as increasing your storage capacity.

Best SSDs 2020: How to choose the best SSD for you

The last thing you want to do is buy an SSD and then have to upgrade it again in the near future – so try and go for a solid-state drive with as much storage capacity as your wallet allows.

When buying the best SSD for you, also check the physical specifications of the drive, to make sure your computer has enough physical room for it, and that the connections between the two are compatible.

The majority of SSDs are 2.5-inch but there are 3.5-inch variants out there, and also pay attention to the z-height (the thickness). If you have a super-slim machine, fear not – you’ll just need to go for an M.2 type SSD as your choice.

Lastly, quickly check the interfaces inside your your laptop: SSDs can use the older, more traditional SATA interface, or the newer, direct-to-motherboard NVMe option (and the M.2 form factor can work with both).

The best SSDs available in 2020: get the best SSD for you

SSD technology continues to evolve, so we're going to split our list up into the two main types on the market today. NVMe is the newer and faster standard, but SATA can still give you a bump over traditional HDD drives (and offers some very appealing prices too).

Best SSDs – 2.5-inch SATA

These are the older and more conventional type of solid-state drives, connecting to your motherboard with a SATA cable. They're a good option if you have an older computer or want to spend less money – but check the connection types on your motherboard.

Best SSD drives 2020: Crucial MX500 2TB

1. Crucial MX500 2TB Enjoy the sizeable storage supplied from this fast and reliable SSD Reasons to buy + Huge amount of storage + 256-bit hardware-based encryption

Crucial’s whopping 2TB SSD delivers sequential read/write speeds up to 560/510 MB/s and random read/write performance up to 95k/90k on all file types. It gets an added boost from Micron 3D NAND technology while there’s also 256-bit hardware-based encryption.

On top of that, you get the benefit of a brand with a proven track record – coming from Crucial you know this is going to last you a long time, and the simple SATA interface just plugs straight into your motherboard. Prices are continuing to drop on this model too.

Best SSD drives 2020: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB

2. Samsung 860 Evo 1TB Samsung boosts its range of high performance SSDs Reasons to buy + A choice of size options + Beefy performance

Samsung has upped its game in the SSD stakes with some new editions. This, the 860 Evo 1TB unit is super efficient delivering sequential write speeds up to 520MB/s thanks to Intelligent TurboWrite technology, and sequential read speeds up to 550MB/s.

That superior performance means that it is ideally suited for the huge files that are so commonplace today, such as 4K video content, and it's easily one of the best SSD drives for 2020, even if it is using the older SATA technology to connect up to your system.

Best SSD drives 2020: WD Blue 3D NAND

3. WD Blue 3D NAND 1TB The best internal SSD for affordability Reasons to buy + Very appealing bang for buck + Easy to add to existing systems

Say hello to sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s with the WD Blue 3D NAND internal SSD. We've picked out the 1TB version here, because we think it offers an excellent overall balance between price and performance.

If you're looking to add some extra oomph to a desktop system without spending much at all, then this is absolutely worth a look. It uses the older SATA connection standard but is still a very good SSD for buying in 2020 – and the older technology means cheaper prices.

Best SSD drives 2020: Kingston UV500 SSD

4. Kingston UV500 SSD Great performance, good encryption and 5-year warranty Reasons to buy + Plenty of capacity options + Solid and fast performance

The UV500 SSD from trusted brand Kingston is available in available in multiple capacities from 120GB to almost 2TB, so you can be sure of a size to suit your needs. This SSD uses a Marvell 88SS1074 controller and 3D NAND Flash, which provides great performance.

Get this drive slotted into a spare SATA port and you'll find it certainly boosts your system's responsiveness instantly. With sequential read/write speeds of up to 500MB/s it'll make your digital life faster, without breaking the bank, and you get a 5-year warranty too.

Best SSDs 2020: HP S700 Pro

5. HP S700 Pro The best SSD for lasting through anything Reasons to buy + It's going to last you a long time + A variety of storage capacities to pick from

If you're after a workhorse of a solid-state drive that you're going to be able to rely on through several years of dedicated use (and probably several computers), then in our opinion the HP S700 Pro is absolutely worth a look as one of the best SSDs of 2020.

This drive comes in a variety of capacity options, all at very reasonable prices, but for compatibility purposes do note that it uses SATA 3. HP says this drive will last for a whopping 2 million hours of use, which should be enough to cover your needs...

Best SSDs 2020: Gigabyte UD Pro 512GB

6. Gigabyte UD Pro 512GB A speedy, value for money SSD Reasons to buy + Price and performance sweet spot + Broad SATA compatibility

While it's not going to break any benchmarking records in terms of its read or write performance (530MB/s and 500MB/s respectively), the Gigabyte UD Pro 512GB earns its place on our list of the best SSD drives because of its very good value for money.

With a 6GBps SATA interface, the 2.5-inch drive can slot into many an older or backwards compatible desktop system very easily. It also makes use of the 3D NAND technology to maximise its affordability – an excellent budget choice if you don't want to spend much.

Best SSDs 2020: SanDisk Ultra 3D

7. SanDisk Ultra 3D 1TB Fast, reliable and shock resistant Reasons to buy + Rapid-fire read/write speeds + Shock and vibration resistance

SanDisk really boosts its SSD offering with the Ultra 3D SSD, which should be of particular interest to gamers who'll appreciate the blazing speed and graphics that are on offer here – though it's a great all rounder too, and can turn its hand to any kind of computing use.

It offers cool, quiet computing and proven shock and vibration resistance, while the advanced 3D NAND technology provides not only increased reliability but lower power usage too, saving you money and increasing the lifetime of your hardware along the way.

Best SSD 2020: Samsung 360 Evo 4TB

8. Samsung 860 Evo 4TB A gargantuan SSD that'll take care of all your data Reasons to buy + Vast amount of storage space + Super speedy read and write

If you find yourself munching your way through storage and constantly looking for more then the latest Samsung 860 Evo SSD offers a substantial 4TB to keep you going. This is one of the biggest SSDs on the market at the moment and would suit storage hogs.

All that storage doesn't come cheap of course, but this Samsung SSD gives you fast read and write speeds as well as included data migration and magician software. Add it all together and you've got a storage solution that is perfectly suited to professionals.

Best SSDs 2020: Corsair Neutron XTi 1920 GB

9. Corsair Neutron XTi 1,920 GB Expect bruising performance from the suitably named Neutron Reasons to buy + Suitable for gamers, professionals and 4K fans + Various capacity options

Corsair have a solid background in storage and this, the ominous sounding Neutron XTi 960 GB, offers up performance aplenty with 560MB/s sequential read and 540MB/s sequential write speeds – that should be enough for even the most demanding use cases.

Its lower power usage means the speed is matched by efficient performance. And, if you need something smaller then there are 240 and 480GB editions available to buy, as well as a stonking great (and very expensive) 1,920GB model at the top end of the spectrum.

Best SSDs – NVMe

The newer NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) standard works with PCI Express motherboard connectors, not SATA. It's built especially for SSD technology, and gives you higher speeds and lower latency (if you have the system and budget to support it).

Best SSD drives 2020: Intel SSD 660p

1. Intel SSD 660p M.2 NVMe 1TB The best cutting-edge SSD Reasons to buy + Brings new QLC tech to SSDs + Very good value for money

With the 600 series of products Intel is finally bringing the latest QLC (quad-level cells) flash storage to the masses, which means you'll pay less for more storage while still being able to enjoy sequential read and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s from your SSD.

That's some blistering fast performance for your needs. The Intel 660P is compact, affordable, and speedy, so (depending on your setup and what you need from a drive) you might not need to look anywhere else. It suits both desktop and laptop configurations.

Best SSD drives 2020: Adata XPG SX8200 Pro

11. Adata XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 1TB The best SSD for power users Reasons to buy + Designed for demanding use + Some of the best speeds on the market

If you need a top level SSD for gaming, video editing and all-round PC enthusiast use, by all means give the XPG SX8200 Pro a look while you're shopping: the PCIe connection brings with it blazing fast read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 3,000MB/s respectively.

That means you're getting some of the best speeds on the market at the moment right out of the box thanks to NVMe and M.2. The drive comes with an integrated heatsink for keeping temperatures down, as well as Adata's useful drive monitoring software.

Best SSD drives 2020: HP EX920 SSD 1TB

12. HP EX920 1TB Reasons to buy + Excellent NVMe SSD performance + One of the best SSDs for reliability

If you're eager to get one of the best NVMe SSDs on the market, and you've got a little money to be able to afford it, then we'd like to direct you towards this NVMe M.2 PCIe offering from HP – stacks of performance and stacks of capacity in one compact stick.

The sequential read speeds of 3,200MB/s and the sequential write speeds of 1,800MB/s are enough to make your computer and its applications absolutely fly no matter what you use your computer for, and the only downside is it comes in more expensive as a result.

Best SSDs 2020: Crucial P1 SSD

13. Crucial P1 SSD 1TB Reasons to buy + Scores highly on performance + Latest NVMe SSD technology

With sequential read/write speeds of 2,000MB/s and 1,700MB/s respectively, and a 1TB capacity, this NVMe SSD from Crucial is a good choice for those who want some extra oomph from their drive but don't want to pay over the odds for it.

It uses the same quad-level chip (QLC) technology as the Intel P660p we've featured above but may be the better deal, depending on the prices you can find online. It's not the best for intense applications, but perfect for everyday use.

Best SSDs 2020: WD Black SN750 NVMe

14. WD Black SN750 NVMe 250GB This dependable SSD has found a home in many desktop and laptop Reasons to buy + Blistering read speeds + Comes with optimisation software

We already know that Western Digital makes storage you can rely on, and this premium SSD goes all out to maximise computing and gaming performance: read speeds up to 3,470MB/s, an optional heatsink, and a choice of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

That makes it absolutely worth considering as one of the best SSDs of 2020, and it's particularly suited to custom PC gaming rigs. The firmware and SSD dashboard have been tweaked on this model too, to eke the most out of the stick in terms of performance.

Best SSDs 2020: Samsung 970 Evo Plus (Image credit: Samsung)

15. Samsung 970 Evo Plus Samsung ups its SSD game Specifications Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 Warranty: 5 years Reasons to buy + Premium performance + Affordable price tag

When you need a new SSD that's sturdy, reliable and fast to boot, you very often turn to Samsung – with the gargantuan 860 Evo 4TB (and the more modest 860 Evo 1TB), you've already got a considerable choice when it comes to speedy SSD storage solutions.

Add the 970 Evo Plus to that list. This powerful little thing offers serious speeds without a price tag that's going to lay your bank balance to waste. Such a combination between performance and price is rare, and earns a spot in our best SSDs of 2020 shortlist.