By Spencer Hart
Best Samsung Galaxy S7 case and S7 Edge cases: protect your new glass-backed beauty
These are the best cases and covers for your Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge
If you are rocking a Samsung Galaxy S7, first of all, let us congratulate you on your fine taste.
Now down to business - keeping that fragile mixture of glass and aluminium box fresh with a case or cover.
They may not be the most attractive additions to your new smartphone, but you'll be grateful if it takes a tumble onto cold, hard concrete.
Let's start off with this official case from Samsung. The Clear View cover both shows off the S7's curvacious body, while adding a bit of extra protection. The folio design covers the screen, but thanks to its semi-translucent reflective finish, you can still view the time and notifications ORit doubles as a mirror when the screen isn't active. Smart.
Price: £19.99 - £24.99
Available for: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
The Tech21 case for the Samsung S7 is tough, but don't take our word for it -- watch us bash the crap out of it in the video below!
The wallet cover proves all-around protection, and features FlexShock for advanced impact protection. The flip-over screen features a credit card slot, and despite being reliably chunky all external features are accessible and usable.
Price:£34.95
Availablefor: Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
We really dig this lightweight, protective case from Griffin. With an impact absorbingrubber bumper around the edge, and a flared design to keep both the front and back protected from scratches this is great if you want a little lightweight protection.
Price: £14.99
Availablefor: Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
We thought the S7's battery life was actually pretty good, but sometimes you need that extra bit of power - and that's where the Mophie Juice Pack comes in. With an integrated wireless charging 3,300 mAh battery you'll get 100-percent more power. Very handy if you're travelling... or just forgetful when it comes to plugging your phone in.
Price: £89
Availablefor: Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
On the lookout for ultimate protection? The Otterbox Defender Series is for you. With three layers of protection, including a polycarbonate shell, silicone skin, and built-in screen protection, your S7 will survive pretty much ANYthing. The Defender Series also includes a belt holster, if you happen to live in the 80's.
Price: £34.99
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
Want to add a little Glam to your life? Enter the S7 Sheer Glam case. The outer shell is scratch-resistant and er... glittery. What more could you want?
Price: £12.49
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
Attractive like a Pantone colour chart, but without the prestigious colour-based-branding, the Prodigee Accent is a perfectly fine case, and makes use of the slide-in method, rather than the awkward clip-in method.
Price: £24.99
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
If you feel like the S7 is constantly trying to escape your grip the Speck case has a solution for your problem -- textured rubber grips. The Candyshell provides all around protection (apart from the screen) and a snazzy two-tone colour scheme.
Price: £29.99
Availablefor: Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
Spigen Tough Armour features brand new Air Cushion Technology on all four corners to effectively protect the device from drops. It's reasonably chunky, and the S7 Edge case features a useful stand for hands-free viewing (but that doesn't appear to be on the S7 OG case).
Price: £24.99
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
Looking for ultimate, and we mean ULTIMATE protection? The Fre from Lifeproof is waterproof, dirtproof, snowproof and drop proof, letting you take the S7 literally anywhere you want.
Price: £69.99
Available for: Samsung S7 only
Look how tough and manly this case is, and imagine how tough and manly it'll make you when it's slapped onto your S7. Tougher than Bear Grylls fighting a wilder beast. The case is constructed from TPU, and is finished with a rugged metal insert and realistic Torx screws.
Price: £29.99
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge
It's not the most attractive case, but the X-Doria gives unparalleled views of the S7 thanks to it being entirely made from see-through plastic.
Price: £14.99
Availablefor: Both Samsung S7 and Samsung S7 Edge