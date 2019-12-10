Best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases: get one of the best S10 cases for your Galaxy

There's no doubt the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a superb phone and if you're dropping a substantial amount of cash on one then it deserves to have a substantial amount of protection too – which is where our guide to the best Galaxy S10 cases comes in.

If you don't already have a Samsung Galaxy S10 to your name by the way, then we'd recommend heading over to our Samsung Galaxy S10 deals page for the latest prices and the best deals. Getting kitted out with an S10 might not cost as much as you think.

The best S10 case isn't going to be the same for everyone, of course, which is why we've done our best to cover as many case makers, sizes, styles and colours as possible. No matter what your tastes in Galaxy S10 cases, you should find something of interest here.

We're also going to give you some broader advice about what to look for when you're picking out the best case for your Galaxy S10 – advice that you can apply to any of the S10 cases you come across, whether or not we've included them in our best S10 case list.

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases: how to choose the best Galaxy S10 case for you





There are two main factors to consider when it comes to choosing the best Galaxy S10 case: how much protection do you want to add and how much extra bulk are you prepared to put up with?

Maybe you want style over substance – something that looks good and keeps the scratches away, without weighing down your pockets too much. Or perhaps you want to protect your phone against drop after drop, and don't care how much weight gets added (or how much extra you have to pay).

Extras to look out for include pockets for your cash and credit cards, as well as support for wireless charging (so you can still charge your phone up wirelessly). Whatever your needs though, there should be a Galaxy S10 case to fit.

What's the best design for a Samsung Galaxy S10 case?





You've got a variety of case designs to choose from here, as you'll realise if you browse through the list of the best Galaxy S10 cases we've put together below – cases with flaps, cases with bumps, cases with pockets, and so on.

Before you part with your cash it's worth considering the type of case you need. Do you want constant access to your phone? Then a skin-style case that wraps tightly around it while leaving the ports, buttons and screen open is probably best for you.

Are you looking for something that offers full protection in the pocket and can carry your cash and cards as well? Then a folio case that folds over might be better for you – but remember you're going to have to open it up each time you use it.

Who are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 case makers?





There are now a plethora of fantastic cases out there for Samsung's newest Galaxy phones, and picking the best S10 case from the pile isn't all that easy. Our guide should help, but it's worth familiarising yourself with the best case makers in the business too.

In our best S10 case list we've picked out the likes of Gear4, Tech21, Nodus, Spigen, Griffin, Casetify, Bodyguardz, Catalyst, Urban Armor Gear and Snakehive – we can guarantee that they all offer quality products and value for money, so check out the respective ranges.

That doesn't mean that you have to stick to a case from one of those companies, but we can vouch for them having done some extensive investigating into the best Galaxy S10 case around in 2019. Without any further ado, let's get on with the list.

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases available today

Best S10 cases: Gear4 Piccadilly Galaxy S10

1. Gear4 Piccadilly Galaxy S10 The best S10 case for drops from a great height Reasons to buy + 13 feet (4 metres) of drop protection + Slim and elegant to look at Today's Best Deals AU $31.79 View at Amazon

Gear4 is another of those case makers that's been around a while and built up a strong reputation in the process, and the Piccadilly case makes it easy to see why – it'll protect your S10 from drops up to 13 feet (4 metres) and yet is gorgeously lightweight too.

We love the metallic colour (choose from white, pink, blue, black or teal), and the Piccadilly case ticks all the other boxes too: its scratch resistant, it still lets you charge your device wirelessly, and it keeps all the ports and buttons on the phone easily accessible.

Best S10 cases: Tech21 Pure Shimmer

2. Tech21 Pure Shimmer The best S10 case for matching looks with protection Reasons to buy + 10 feet (3 metres) of drop protection + Lightweight looks but heavy duty action Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tech21 has been one of our favourite case makers for some time, and its new Galaxy S10 range has a lot going for it. With a fine blue or pink gradient design on the back, the Pure Shimmer case is just about the best of the bunch overall as far as we're concerned.

It's not just about the looks though – you get 10 feet (3 metres) of drop protection in a case that barely feels like its there, so you shouldn't feel weighed down with this in your pocket. Meanwhile, there's minimal impact on the S10's Wi-Fi and cell connectivity.

Best S10 cases: Nodus Access Case III

3. Nodus Access Case III The best S10 case for style as well as substance Reasons to buy + Looks great and feels great + Very useful inner pocket Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you need a touch of elegance from your Galaxy S10 case then we'd like to direct you to the Nodus Access Case III, finished in vegetable tanned Italian leather and available in chestnut brown or ebony black. There's an amazingly handy pocket on the inside too.

This case uses some special micro suction technology to close in a way that feels comfortable and secure. From the soft microfibre lining to the inner pocket it's a real winner, though of course it doesn't offer the drop protection of some other models.

Best S10 cases: Spigen Galaxy S10 Case Slim Armor CS

4. Spigen Galaxy S10 Case Slim Armor CS The best S10 case for hardcore, military-level protection Reasons to buy + Protected with air cushion technology + Handy sliding back panel Today's Best Deals AU $34.99 View at Amazon

The Case Slim Armor CS from Spigen combines both comprehensive drop protection and a useful sliding door that lets you get at your cash or cards. It's also available in black, gunmetal grey and rose gold, so you can choose the one that perfectly matches your S10.

Spigen has put its air cushion technology into every corner of this case – it's not the most elegant-looking S10 case, but it will survive many drops from as high as 4 feet (1.2 metres), and in fact it meets US military grade protection standards, just in case you're going to war.

Best S10 cases: Griffin Survivor Strong

5. Griffin Survivor Strong The best S10 case for lightweight but effective protection Reasons to buy + 7 feet (2.1 metres) of drop protection + Dual-layer protection design Today's Best Deals AU $43.95 View at Amazon

Not many cases combine lightweight style with effective protection quite as well as the Griffin Survivor Strong, which doesn't add too much in the way of bulk, but will protect your Galaxy S10 phone from drops up to 7 feet (2.1 metres) in height on to hard surfaces.

In fact it exceeds US military grade standards for toughness. The case is built in two layers, with a shatterproof inner shell, and a durable, wear-resistant outer shell that's easy to grip. The grey "smoke" colour is the one shown here, but a clear version is also available.

Best S10 cases: Casetify Space Shapes

6. Casetify Space Shapes The best S10 case for effortless style on the go Reasons to buy + 6.6 feet (2 metres) of drop protection + Huge range of designs to pick from Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Casetify produces many, many fantastic-looking cases for all makes of phone, so if you don't like the Space Shapes one we've picked out here, go and check out some of the others that are available – though you must admit this one is an eye-catching option.

As well as US military grade protection, you get access to all of the ports and buttons on your Galaxy S10 phone, and wireless charging will carry on working as normal. The official drop protection rating for these cases is 6.6 feet or 2 metres on to a hard surface.

Best S10 cases: Bodyguardz Harmony Case

7. Bodyguardz Harmony Case The best S10 case for innovative protection methods Reasons to buy + 10 feet (3 metres) of drop protection + Metallic accents add a touch of class Today's Best Deals AU $59.72 View at Amazon

The Harmony Case from Bodyguardz is not only one of the best-looking Galaxy S10 cases we've seen, it's also one of the toughest, with patented Kevlar material and impact gel combining to offer 10 feet (3 metres) of drop protection for your new Samsung phone.

It's all about the small and delicate touches here – the way the front of the case is slightly raised to protect the phone screen, the wire mesh that covers up the speakers and keep them clean, the metallic accents and so on. Definitely one of the best S10 cases around.

Best S10 cases: Catalyst Impact Protection Case

8. Catalyst Impact Protection Case The best S10 case for solid, no-nonsense protection Reasons to buy + 10 feet (3 metres) of drop protection + Easy to take off and put on Today's Best Deals AU $51.50 View at Amazon

If you're after a grippy, rubber bumper, support for wireless charging, a clear back that shows off your Galaxy S10 phone, and drop protection up to 10 feet or 3 metres, then give the Catalyst Impact Protection Case a look – and it's pretty affordable as well.

The case manages to hit the right balance between bulk and protection, with easy access to the ports and sockets on the phone, and a design that makes the case simple to take off and put on too. If you don't like the clear model, it's available in a black colour as well.

Best S10 cases: Urban Armor Gear Monarch

9. Urban Armor Gear Monarch The best S10 case for the ultimate in protection Reasons to buy + Double US Military Standard protection + Five layers of protection for your phone Today's Best Deals AU $69.50 View at Amazon

Let's have no messing about here – if you want the very best protection you can get for your Galaxy S10, and you don't care how much you have to spend or how much bulk you have to get it, then the Monarch series from Urban Armor Gear could be right for you.

Available in black, crimson (shown here) and carbon fibre, the case offers five layers of protection (including top grain leather and allow metals. In fact this case is so safe and solid that it meets double the US Military Standard for drop and shock protection.

Best S10 cases: Snakehive Vintage Plum Leather Wallet

10. Snakehive Vintage Plum Leather Wallet The best S10 case for an elegant, tasteful fit Reasons to buy + One of the most stylish cases out there + Credit card and notes pockets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For a case that oozes class and keeps your Samsung Galaxy S10 protected at the same time, consider the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet – shown in this example in plum, but also available in chestnut brown, navy, black, bottle green and honey gold as well.

The case is made from European full grain cowhide nubuck leather, and includes pockets for credit cards and notes, so it's the only thing you need to take out with you – and the smooth soft leather interior ensures your phone doesn't get scratched while in transit.