By Max Parker
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 3 cases and covers 2014
Protect your phablet in style with this selection of cases
The great thing about this range of colourful cases is that they leave a portion of the screen uncovered, allowing you to quickly glance and see if you have any messages or calls waiting. Even more useful is the ability to select some tunes to listen to and check the weather – all without opening the case. It looks nice as well, which is always an important factor.
With a high-quality construction, space for a couple of credit cards and a durable design, this case definitely has a lot going for it. The brown design looks almost like leather, with a sort of written pattern embossed into it and all the buttons are still accessible.
The Neo Hybrid is a great way to keep your spanking new Samsung Galaxy Note 3 looking sleek, while still adding some much needed protection to the device. Durability comes from the TPU back and polycarbonate rims, ensuring even if dropped your phone should survive.
Similar to the S View cover, the Flip Wallet ditches the display window and goes for all sleek protection. Replacing the regular back cover of the Note 3, this case gives all around durability, while looking good in the process. Looking to add some colour to your day? This wallet is available in a range of hues.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is a pretty device and it'd be a shame to mess up that faux leather casing wouldn't it? This case is shock absorbent, constructed of tough polycarbonate plastic and a removable mid-section. Plus it comes in a range of colours.