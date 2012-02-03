Best Rugby Apps: RBS Rugby Six Nations 2012 essentials

Six Nations action is back. As new man-at-the-helm Stuart Lancaster takes his new-look England team to battle, here's T3 pick of the RBS Six Nations 2012 apps for Android and iPhone you need whether you are following the action at home or away...

Although England are the RBS Six Nations defending champions, the title means very little to a team under new management and with a whole raft of new faces. Italy's victory over France last year, and strong performances by Les Blues and Wales at last years Rugby World Cup have shown how competitive this years tournament will be, especially when you factor in the always-dangerous Ireland and a resurgent Scotland. All the team preparations have been done, but are you ready for the rugby action?

Whether you are planning on going to any of the games, or simply want to kick back in your living room or local pub, see below for the best Android and iPhone rugby apps to download for World Cup 2011.

RBS Six Nations Live Challenge

RBS' new Six Nations app challenges even the most dedicated fans of the oval ball with tricky rugby-based trivia. The iOS and Android-available app also asks rugby-watchers to predict a number of dead ball situations during the matches. The more trivia and predictions you get right, the higher you'll rank on the leaderboards.

Price: FREE

Platform: iOS/Android

Buy this app: Download the RBS Six Nations Live Challenge iOS app now | Download the RBS Six Nations Live Challenge Android app now

IRB Laws of Rugby

Want to get behind your country but not quite clued up about the offside rule or line outs? This is your essential place for a run down of the laws of the game. Laws 1-22 of the IRB Laws are covered as well as referee signals and specific rules for seven-a-side and under-19 versions of the game, to help you get a better understanding of the game.

Price: Free

Platform: iOS

Buy this app: Download the IRB Laws of Rugby app now

Rugby News

Rugby News is the best way to stay up to date with both Rugby Union and Rugby League from the Super 15 and the Aviva Premiership to Super League and the NRL. Get all the latest results, fixtures, standings and even detailed information on team line-ups and injuries.

Price: FREE

Platform: Android

Buy this app: Download the Rugby News app now

Rugby Six Nations News 2012

Keep up to date with the 13th Six Nations tournament with this dedicated news tracker.

Price: FREE

Platform: Android

Buy this app: Download the Rugby Six Nations News 2012

Flick Kick Rugby

Just like Flick Kick Football but with a rugby ball, you can do your best Jonny Wilkinson impression swiping the ball between the posts. Bizarre pre-conversion ritual optional.

Price: £0.69

Platform: iOS

Buy this app: Download the Flick Kick Rugby app now

Rugby Dump

Rugby Dump's great website has been condensed into an app for iOS and Android. Via the app you can view and submit your latest videos and photos, as the site archives highlights and great rugby moments from around the world.

Price: FREE

Platform: iOS/Android

Buy this app: Download the Rugby Dump iOS app now | Download the Rugby Dump Android app now