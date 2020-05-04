Best moisturisers for men 2020: the best creams for dry, oily, ageing, or sensitive skin

Our skin’s abilities never cease to amaze. We can gain weight and watch it stretch, lose said weight and watch it revert back to normal. It protects itself in the face of UV damage (tanning) and has the natural ability to retain moisture.

However, as you get older, a number of factors cause your skin to slowly deteriorate, and as the ageing process sets in it needs a helping hand to retain its elasticity and youthful appearance.

That's why you need one of these best moisturisers.

Moisturiser acts as a protective barrier on your skin’s surface. It locks in the moisture that would otherwise evaporate continuously from your skin and speed up the aging process.

When we wash our faces, we not only strip our skin of the dirt build up, we strip it of its natural oils. Queue a replenishing moisturiser…

How to buy the best moisturiser for your face

When shopping for a moisturiser, you need a handful of skin saving ingredients. Look for humectants to act as a barrier of protection, locking in your skin's moisture.

Emollients are the lubricating ingredients, which improve the appearance of your skin (particularly if it’s dry).

Antioxidants are a saviour as they help support your skins bounce-back-ability. With antioxidants on top of all of the above, then you’re in good hands.

Moisturiser isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ and trying to pin down the right one is no easy feat. You need to establish your skin type and find something suitable from there.

Luckily for you, we’ve identified some strong contenders to get you started...

Best moisturisers for Dry Skin

There’s nothing worse than the tight feeling of dry skin. It’s itchy, irritable and looks scaly. If you’re displaying these symptoms you need something to quench its thirst and thwart further moisture loss.

Make sure you’re using a decent face wash and not a bar of soap (or body wash for that matter).

You’ll need to be more vigilant when it comes to sun exposure and excessive boozing too – are we sounding like your parents?!

Elemis S.O.S Survival Cream Reasons to buy + Lasting moisture + Soothing Reasons to avoid - Heavier consistency - Not great for oily skin

Like a monsoon on the Sahara, slather this luxurious elixir on your chops and thank us later. You’ll get the ultimate in hydration and find it’s a pleasure to use. Prepare for plumped, stroke-able skin instantaneously, without being overly greasy.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Reasons to buy + Non-greasy + Good for all types of skin Reasons to avoid - No dispenser (less hygienic)

The recipe for silky-smooth skin, this does the job of keeping your skin quenched without turning it into an oil slick. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream promises 24 hour protection, has a luxuriously rich texture and is effective at repairing dry skin without causing irritation.

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream A hydrating moisturiser with a refreshing citrus sent Reasons to buy + Citrus scent + Good for normal and combination skin Reasons to avoid - Not for oily skin

This is a great everyday moisturiser, richly hydrating without being too emollient-heavy- though we wouldn't recommend for oily skin. It's easy enough for bearded-men to work into their beards in a minute or so without having to rigorously rub in. The citrus scent is refreshing and the results after use are light hydration good for both normal and combination skin types.

(Image credit: Botanic for men)

Botanic for Men An excellent moisturiser made from ethical plant extracts Reasons to buy + Ethical and sustainable + Works well + Affordable price + Options for different skin types

Botanics has entered the male grooming arena with a new 5-piece collection of naturally simple skincare. Each product is formulated with ethical plant extracts including ginseng, green tea and aloe vera, sustainably sourced from around the world. We love this moisturiser for normal skin (although, other skin types are available). It has a lightweight texture and features antioxidant vitamin E to hydrate, soften and re-energise your skin.

Best moisturisers for Oily Skin

Believe it or not, your overactive sebaceous glands are great for your skin’s moisture levels, but we get the need for control when you’ve got to keep towelling yourself down.

Aim for oil-free products and use a gentle exfoliator to keep up cell turnover.

Tom Ford For Men Oil Free Daily Moisturiser Reasons to buy + Lightweight and oil free + Matte finish Reasons to avoid - Contains alcohol - Fragranced

One for your #shelfies? Tom Ford’s moisturiser almost looks too good to use! A small 5p size is enough for full face coverage that will soak in almost instantly to alleviate dryness without triggering an oil spill. It’s mattifying and incredibly lightweight - you’ll forget you’ve applied it. However, it does contain alcohol which can be harsh on skin over time.

(Image credit: REN)

REN Clarimatte T-Zone Balancing Gel Cream A great balancing moisturiser that's also sustainable Reasons to buy + Sustainable brand + Mattifying + Designed for people prone to breakouts

A great one for oily and combination skin, this REN moisturising gel is mattifying so it hydrates without smothering. Designed specifically for those whose T-Zones are prone to breakouts and the excessive production of sebun, this is a great balancing moisturiser from a company with great a great sustainability ethos.

Best moisturisers for Sensitive Skin

Are you prone to redness or irritable skin? Sensitive skin can flare nastily in the face of unsuitable products, so when it comes to applying a moisturiser you need to find one that’s kind to sensitive skin.

Be sure to look for a moisturiser that’s free of astringents such as alcohol and avoid abrasive exfoliators that will exacerbate redness.

Bioderma Hydrabio Gel-Creme Reasons to buy + Contains vitamin-E + Salicylic acid Reasons to avoid - Slightly tacky texture - Scented

An option that’s kind to sensitive skin, this Hydrabio gel-creme feels light and refreshing to use. The gel-creme contains vitamin E to battle oxidative stress as well as salicylic acid to refine the skin’s surface. It’s hypoallergenic but does contain fragrance and it comes in a hygienic, easy pump applicator.

Bulldog Sensitive Moisturiser Reasons to buy + Alcohol-free + Fragrance-free + Great price Reasons to avoid - None

Bulldog’s classic moisturiser is a safe option for daily use. Formulated with all-natural ingredients including baobab oil (a powerful combination of antioxidants and vitamins) and willow herb to soothe, it’s a solid contender when it comes to protecting skin, minimising irritation and keeping your skin in healthy condition.

(Image credit: Voya)

Voya Rejuvenating Moisturiser Like a facial in a bottle Reasons to buy + Enriched with Omega 6 + Great for oily and sensitive skin + Lightweight

Smells a bit like a facial in a bottle but with a lightweight consistency. A little goes a long way and it serves as a good daily moisturiser. This moisturiser is another great option for oily and sensitive skin as it's mattifying but enriched with Omega 6.

Best moisturisers for SPF

Not to induce fear, but sun damage is irreversible, so protective measures must be taken even on the cloudiest, rainiest days. Looking for a moisturiser that contains a minimum of SPF15 in the winter and SPF30 in the summer will keep your skin in better condition as you age.

Sun exposure dries out skin so find a moisturiser that has the power to both plump and hydrate whilst protecting throughout the day.

Malin + Goetz Spf 30 Face Moisturizer Reasons to buy + Water resistant + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - Lightly scented

Malin + Goetz offers substantial protection, perfect for the height of summer months and it’s light texture means it’s fast absorbing. Not just a moisturiser with SPF, this one contains the antioxidant vitamin E to tackle oxidative stress with added camomile to soothe.

Clinique For Men Protect SPF 21 Moisturiser Reasons to buy + Suitable for all skin types + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - None

Clinique’s ‘something for everyone’ moisturiser offering enough daily protection without overloading your pores. It’s oil-free with hydrating, soothing ingredients, a featherlight, comfortable and fail-safe option.

(Image credit: MZ)

MZ Hydrate and Nourish You're guaranteed soft and supple skin after use Reasons to buy + SPF + Great for dry skin + Luxurious and rich Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for oily skin

Luxurious and rich, this moisturiser is heavy and a little tacky. If you’ve got incredibly dry skin this is a welcome remedy, but one to avoid if you’ve got oily and acne-prone skin. The addition of SPF makes this a safe option for a daily moisturiser, pius you're guaranteed soft and supple skin after use.

Best moisturisers for Anti-ageing

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Reasons to buy + Intensive hydration + Great around the eyes Reasons to avoid - Fragrance

You can’t argue with the hydrating power of this moisturiser. It helps fight signs of ageing thanks to its powerful concoction of Padina Pavonica and Ginkgo Biloba, which help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

(Image credit: Philosophy)

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker Night This will keep you skin hydrated overnight Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Longevity Reasons to avoid - No potent anti-wrinkle ingredients

If you're particularly diligent with your evening skincare, this anti-wrinkle cream is a good option to throw into the mix. Whilst it's got no potent (and often irritating) anti-wrinkle ingredients, it will provide a good dose of hydration for moisture-sapped skin. The longevity of the product as it works overnight is evident, it's an easy.

L'Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift 5 Anti Ageing Moisturiser Reasons to buy + Non-sticky + Excellent price Reasons to avoid - Scented

Formulated with anti-ageing Pro-Retinol, a powerful anti-wrinkle ingredient to put a spring back in your skin. Offering 24 hour hydration, this L’Oreal moisturiser promises firmer skin and a smoother complexion. Follow with sun cream on sunnier days as retinol can increase skin’s sensitivity.