The best mattress for stomach sleepers 2020

Front sleepers, according to Dreams , require just as much support when it comes to pressure points as back sleepers. That means their needs are fairly similar; a medium to firm mattress to provide support for areas such as the ribs and knees, and pocket springs for comfort and weight distribution.

We believe the best mattress for stomach sleepers is the Orchard Pocket Sprung Mattress Firm. It’s medium firm and features 1000 individual pocket springs that work separately to provide just the right amount of give and support.

Alternatively, memory foam is often combined with pocket springs to provide that additional layer of pressure relief. Although expensive, the Silentnight Chantilly Mirapocket Mattress offers you the best of both worlds and is certainly a great alternative if you can afford to stretch your pockets.

If you’re not sure your budget will cover the full amount of the ideal new mattress, check out the Dreams sale where you can often save a couple of hundred pounds on mattresses for stomach sleepers. And with 0% APR credit accounts available at John Lewis , you no longer need to worry about forking out in one go.

1. Orchard Pocket Sprung Mattress Firm A firm mattress that doesn’t forget about comfort Specifications Size: Single, small double, double, king, super king Type: Spring Comfort Grade: Firm Reasons to buy + Pocket springs provide zoned support + Provides pressure relief on hotspots Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As mentioned in the intro, the best mattresses for stomach sleepers tend to be medium to firm. While having the ideal firm comfort grade, the Orchard Pocket Sprung Mattress features 1000 individual springs to distribute your weight so you benefit from superior support and comfort.

Thicker mattresses are often better, too, and the Orchard offers deep layers of cover, polyester, insulation and springs to deliver the ultimate level of comfort.

2. Beaumont Pocket Sprung Mattress Firm Firm, and coming in cheaper than the Orchard, this one is a solid second Specifications Size: Single, small double, double, king, super king Type: Spring Comfort Grade: Firm Reasons to buy + 1000 pocket springs + Deep layers for additional comfort Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Grab this one while it’s still in the sale at Dreams as it is coming in cheaper than our top pick but offers pretty much the same qualities in terms of support. Featuring the same 1000 pocket springs for weight distribution and thick layers of polyester and insulation for comfort, this is the ideal mattress for stomach sleepers. You can also purchase this mattress as part of a divan bed set, which will give you the bonus of additional storage space.

3. Sleepeezee Ortho Supreme Mattress With 2200 main pocket springs and a layer of mini pocket springs, they may well call this the Otho Supreme mattress Specifications Size: Single, double, king, super king Type: Spring Comfort Grade: Firm Reasons to buy + Ethically sourced and made in the UK + Doesn’t require turning Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you see ‘Ortho’ in the name, you know it’s going to be a good’n. Featuring 2200 pocket springs, an up on the 1000 pocket springs of our first two mattresses, there’s no wonder that this one is bordering on £800 for a full price king size. Luckily, it’s in the sale at Furniture Village, so you should grab it while there’s money to be saved. The mattress is available with a 40 day free trial so you can make sure it’s the right one for you, just be aware that you won’t get any money back if you swap it for a cheaper one.

4. Silentnight Chantilly Mirapocket Mattress Medium Firm Combining 2800 springs with a layer of memory foam, this mattress means business Specifications Size: Single, double, king, super king Type: Spring, memory foam top layer Comfort Grade: Firm Reasons to buy + No turning required + Memory foam top and quilted layer Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you were to design your ideal mattress, this one would probably be it. 2800 individual pocket springs make the comfort on this mattress which means you’re supported on every level. The memory foam layer should do a fantastic job of relieving pressure by contouring to your shape, which makes it ideal for those with sore backs. If the pocket springs and memory foam weren’t enough, it also features a quilted pillow top – all of this and it still manages to keep its firmness.

5. Sealy Activ Geltex 2200 Pocket Spring Mattress If you’re worried about getting too hot with a memory foam topper, try a gel one Specifications Size: King Type: Spring, Geltex top layer Comfort Grade: Medium Reasons to buy + Temperature regulating Geltex + Fibres contains Tencel for keeping you dry and cool Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Memory foam is renowned for making you hot at night, especially during the summer months, so if you’re looking for a pocket spring mattress with a topper, you may want to consider one that features Geltex. Not forgetting the 2200 pocket springs that provide the main body of support, plus the additional mini pocket-springs, this mattress works to distribute your weight evenly while contouring to your shape for superior comfort. The Geltex is breathable and cooling, while the fabrics contain Tencel, which helps to keep you cool and dry at night.