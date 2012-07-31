Best London 2012 Olympic apps

Previous Next 3/16

Get Your Flag Out

Granted Team GB isn't quite leading the medal chase, but when someone does take gold, silver or bronze, Get Your Flag Out will let you and the rest of the tube carriage know about it. As soon as your country wins a medal, a notification will be sent to your phone as the national flag drapes itself across your phone screen pumping out the national anthem in true patriotic style.

Platform: iOS | Price: Free | Download Get Your Flag Out iPhone app