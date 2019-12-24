Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer deals: the ultimate kitchen Artisan

With the sales under way – well, they never seem to end, let's face it – KitchenAid stand mixer deals are GO! There’s no doubt that you’re often paying a premium price for a KitchenAid stand mixer, but then it is a premium product. The cheapest is usually on sale for around £300, while the more expensive KitchenAids can set you back as much as £900 for a professional standard mixer.

However during sales periods you'll find discounts of up to £200. That's a good deal; if anyone has KitchenAid's stand mixers with more than £200 off, that's probably an exceptional deal. Or it's someone trying to scam you. Stick to retailers you trust, such as these.

• In a hurry? Lakeland has the best KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals right now

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the UK

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the USA

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers are sales stalwarts anyway, especially in more obscure colours. On your marks, get set… shop! And then bake!

Whether you’re a creative cake maker, pie perfectionist, or mousse marvellist, the KitchenAid isn’t just any old baking tool. It combines clever rotation patterns with powerful features to help you prepare food to precision. And with detachable heads turning it into a slicer, pasta cutter, or even a sausage maker, you know you’re getting your money’s worth.

But while they’re technically advanced, KitchenAid stand mixers are certainly not hard to use. The attachments clip in and out easily, the parts are easy to clean, even though not all are dishwasher safe, and the sliding power control is simplicity itself.

They’re attractive, too. With sleek, colourful shiny exteriors, and smart stainless steel bowls, KitchenAids really do look smart on the work surface, which means you won’t feel the need to put it away!

KitchenAids do tend to vary in price. A lot of the time it can come down to the combination of bowl capacity and motor power on offer. But it could also come down to design – KitchenAid is a fan of limited editions – or the number of head attachments that come in the box.

The best KitchenAid Artisan and Pro stand mixer deals right now

