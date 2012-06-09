Best Kinect Games: T3's top E3 2012 picks

Previous Next 9/10

South Park The Stick of Truth

Comfortably getting the most laughs when its trailer was shown off at the Xbox press conference, the game is written by the cartoon creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker who have decided to embrace Kinect in the most entertaining of ways. User will be able to swear at characters and get similarly rude responses right back via Kinect's voice recogniton tech. This could be the funniest use of Kinect we've seen so far.

Due: Autumn 2012 | Link: Obsidian Entertainment