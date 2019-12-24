Best kids scooter 2020: toddler scooters, folding scooters and more

There comes a time in every parent’s life when they need to to buy a kids scooter – you know, those ubiquitous push-along (and occasionally battery powered) modes of transport that most kids want. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best kids scooters for a range of ages, and ideally those that won’t break your bank either.

But where to start? With the likes of Razor, Micro Scooters and Globber all producing high-quality kids scooters, it's easier to start your shopping search by focusing on the features that matters most to you and your little one.

For example, do you want a kids scooter that folds away easily? One that helps to develop their balance? Or perhaps a scooter that keeps safe on dirt tracks? To steer you in the right direction, below we’ve rounded up the best kids scooters available now.

In a rush and want to know what our favourite is overall? Here you go…

Best kids scooter: our expert pick

When choosing a new scooter for your little one, their safety is paramount in your mind. That's why all of the scooters featured in our buyer's guide put safety first, as well as your kid's fun and enjoyment. There are two huge brands when it comes to scooters for kids: Micro Scooters and Razor, and the former makes our pick for the best kids scooter overall...

The Micro Mini Deluxe is a super-cute and rugged scooter designed for kids aged 2-5 years. It's so much fun to ride around on, and will work on a variety of terrain too. It's geared up to help your child develop their balance and coordination, preparing them for a bigger kids scooter when they're older.

The best kids scooters to buy now

1. Mini Micro Deluxe Scooter The best kids scooter overall (you'll see these everywhere) Specifications Weight: 1.9kg Length: 55cm Handlebar height: 43-59cm Maximum user weight: 35kg Age range: 2-5 years Reasons to buy + Helps develop balance and coordination + Anti-slip silicone footplate + Durable build for heavy use

This Swiss-made toddler scooter (suitable for kids aged 2-5 years) has won multiple awards, so it’s not hard to see why it's our best kids scooter overall. Available in a variety of colours and boasting a snappy, anodised stem, it’s sure to grab your child’s attention.

The Mini Micro Deluxe is as feature-packed as it is funky. This kick scooter steers as your little one leans, helping to develop their balance and fine motor skills. They'll be safe on board too, thanks to an anti-slip silicone footplate and a re-engineered rear brake providing optimum safety.

The scooter is durable and rugged, so should last a fair bit of rough and tumble. The handlebar is also height-adjustable, and the 35kg weight limit coupled with easily replaceable parts means that the Micro Mini Deluxe will last as your child grows.

2. Razor A3 Kids Scooter An adventure ready choice for children aged 5+ Specifications Weight: 2.72kg Length: 76.2cm Handlebar height: 90cm Maximum user weight: 65kg Age range: 5+ years Reasons to buy + Ace for performing stunts + Soft foam handlebar grips + Rugged design built to last

Whether they’re riding to school or hanging out at the skate park, older kids love to look cool in front of their mates – and Razor’s A3 scooter will certainly help with that.

With its aircraft-grade aluminium build, springless shock system and larger wheels, this updated version of the original Razor kick scooter delivers an impressively smooth and agile ride. There’s even a wheelie bar for pulling stunts. So rad!

But the Razor A3 scooter for kids is also practical, with foam handlebar grips ensuring that your child's hands don’t get sore when using the scooter. An easy-fold design means you can stash their ride away when they aren't using it.

3. Costway children's Folding 3-Wheeled Music Scooter with LED Lights The best toddler scooter for little ones who love music Specifications Weight: Length: 58cm Handlebar height: 67-82cm Maximum user weight: 50kg Age range: 2-9 years Reasons to buy + Cool, flashing LED lights + Plays music + Height-adjustable handlebar

Kids love flashing lights and music, so it’s probably safe to say that this toy scooter – which does its best disco impersonation as it trundles along – will be a huge hit.

High-quality bearings in each of the PU rubber wheels help reduce vibration for a smooth and quiet ride. There's also a height-adjustable handlebar, so you can achieve the perfect fit for your little one. A 50kg maximum load should keep the fun rolling until their primary school years.

It’s not just your kid who’ll be smiling, though: with a large, aluminium brake pedal, and a convenient folding design, this budget belter is sure to keep you happy too.

4. SwiftyIXI Kids Scooter This kids scooter is fun for little daredevils who enjoying going off-road Specifications Weight: 7.2kg Length: 108cm Handlebar height: 80-91cm Maximum user weight: 50kg Age range: 7-12 years Reasons to buy + Built-in mudguards protect clothing + Great for off-road adventures

Some kids just can’t resist venturing off the beaten track. If that sounds like your little one, you might want to consider a scooter that can rise to the challenge.

Designed for action-lovers aged 7-12, the SwiftyIXI kick scooter makes our best kids scooters guide because it's one tough cookie! Its 12-inch pneumatic wheels and 65mm ground clearance ensure a smooth ride over gravel or grass.

There are also front and rear Tektro V-brakes to deliver safe and responsive stopping, while integrated mudguards protect clothing from splash-back. This becomes essential during autumn and winter, or when you're out exploring muddier grounds.

The SwiftyIXI is one of the most stylish kids scooters around, but if your child fancies making theirs more distinctive, its birch-plywood deck is crying out to be customised.

5. Oxelo B1 Scooter The best kids scooter for ensuring a more balanced riding position Specifications Weight: 1.5kg Length: 56cm Handlebar height: 45-59cm Maximum user weight: 20kg Age range: 2-4 years Reasons to buy + Robust build + Promotes a more balanced riding position + Easy to store when not in use

Surprisingly robust for the price, this 3 wheel scooter for kids of toddling age is an excellent choice for parents looking to aid their tots’ psychomotor development.

The B1’s patented steering system – designed in conjunction with a physiotherapist – comprises a curved handlebar that enables a more balanced riding position, and a deck that tilts to a precise angle for maximal safety.

Elsewhere, PU rubber wheels will prevent your little one from picking up too much speed.

To keep things fresh, the B1’s deck can be swapped out for a choice of bright and breezy colours; while its removable handlebar makes it easy to store the scooter away until the next session.

6. Globber Elite A super-popular kids scooter that folds up neatly in the back of your car Specifications Weight: 2.5kg Length: 59.6cm Handlebar height: 67.5-83.5cm Maximum user weight: 50kg Age range: 3-9 years Reasons to buy + Folding design for neat storage + Anti-slip footplate

Going for a walk in the park? Well, it’s certainly not a walk in the park to squeeze a non-foldable scooter into the back of your car.

Enter the Globber Elite, a 3 wheel scooter for kids aged 3+ whose patented elliptic folding system enables you to flip down the T-bar with the touch of a button.

However, this scooter is no one-trick pony. Its intuitive tilt-to-steer manoeuvrability, easy-grip handles and wide, anti-slip footplate combine to boost confidence as children learn to ride. And an expandable four-height T-bar will ensure that it remains a faithful companion as your little one gets bigger.