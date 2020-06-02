Best iPhone 8 deals: contracts, plans and SIM-free prices compared in 2020

iPhone 8 deals are the perfect option If you love what an iPhone delivers but can’t justify shelling out on the latest iPhone 11 range. And with that in mind, we've gathered everything you need to know about this affordable device and listed it below.

The iPhone 8 has a relatively low mark-up, given it’s got features and functionality you’d expect from any smartphone in 2020. It’s not cutting-edge like the Huawei P30 Pro or iPhone 11 series, but it does peek cautiously over that precipice.

At around £250 cheaper than the iPhone 11 – and way less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max – it has some neat features: a stylish glass back design which allows wireless charging; the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, and the same A11 ‘Bionic’ processor as its successor, the now discontinued iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 is Apple’s entry-level option, providing a balance of neat features and affordability. So if you’re hung up on the iPhone brand – it’s very similar in design and function to earlier iterations – but want an improved camera, more processing power and très modern touches, then this phone is for you.

Below you can review our comparative chart for the best iPhone 8 deals, contracts and SIM-free prices.

The iPhone 8 - a brief look at our thoughts:

it's the iPhone you know and love



“The iPhone 8 is an excellent smartphone. The battery life is decent, the camera improved, and the addition of wireless charging adds convenience. We like the glass-backed design as well, and, thanks to the small screen it's one of the most ergonomic phones we've ever used. There's one X-shaped problem. The iPhone 8 is overshadowed by the more exciting, more expensive brother...the iPhone X .”



★★★★

Read our full iPhone 8 review for a detailed examination

SIM-free iPhone 8 deals - how much will you spend?

Since it was released over two years ago at an RRP of £699 (for its 64GB version), the iPhone 8 has dropped considerably in price.

Many retailers’ currently sell it for under £500, while you can double your storage space to 128GB if you pay a meagre £50 extra. If you go big and choose the less readily available 256GB version, you’ll see a much bigger jump in cost.

If this still sounds more than your budget can bear, don’t worry. At a quick glance our comparative chart shows you the very best iPhone 8 deals currently on offer.

iPhone 8 deals: specs at a glance

iPhone 8:

Battery: 1821mAh

Screen: 4.7-inch IPS LCD display

IP rating: IP67 rating

RAM: 2GB Ram / Apple A11 Bionic

Cameras: Back: 12MP

Which retailers and networks sell iPhone 8 deals?

Contracts:

SIM-free:

When is the best time to buy iPhone 8 deals?

Undoubtedly late-September to early-October is a good time to buy, so put a reminder in your Apple Calendar for then.

Why is this? Since 2011, Apple have annually announced the release of their new generation of iPhones in the second week of September, with their latest snazzy handsets available to purchase a week later.

When a new model is released, the cost of older iPhones tends to dive. So the already reasonable price of the iPhone 8 should fall even further in about six months.

If you want to wait a bit longer, more deals on tech goods will be unveiled during the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday weekend in late November, as retailers fight to slash prices in the seasonal sales.

At any rate, our above comparative chart offers an up to date collection of the iPhone 8 deals being provided by networks and retailers for contract and SIM-free phones. Keep an eye on it and you might just snag a bargain.

SIM-free or contract: where are the best iPhone 8 deals?

eBay has a number of particularly enticing SIM-free deals on the iPhone 8, for new, unblocked and refurbished models across 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacity. These land around the £300-£400 mark, a fair amount less than retailers’ average of £479, so they’re worth checking out.

If you’re after a new handset with a monthly network contract, they have numerous offers but these fluctuate. Your best bet is to regularly review our chart of collated deals, above. By comparing monthly costs, upfront fees, minutes and data allowances, you can find an iPhone 8 deal that works best for you.

iPhone 8 deals: how much should I expect to pay?

Prices on all phones float up and down constantly, so giving an exact figure is difficult. Due to its age however, it is safe to say the iPhone 8 is nowhere near as expensive as its original RRP of £479.

On contract, expect to pay in the mid-£20/£30 a month range with some offers carrying some upfront costs on top of that. Prices, as we mentioned above, will drop during times such as Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.