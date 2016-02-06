Best hybrid cars for economy - and kicking ass

Previous Next 1/15

Say hi to the hybrids: green and sometimes mean

Range anxiety, a lack of charging points and general fear of the unknown are issues that continue to hamper the success of fully electric vehicles, which is why many manufacturers currently believe that a happy middle ground is perhaps the best way to tempt motorists into green(er) vehicles.

That contented medium is a hybrid: a car that packs an internal combustion engine (be it petrol or diesel) and electrically-powered motors that typically kick in during low speed driving (thus saving fuel) or help boost performance when the smack is laid down (thus taking a load off the engine).

Perhaps the biggest draw of the hybrid vehicle is its extremely low CO2 emissions figure, which generally grants it access into low emissions zones - such as London's Congestion Charge area - and results in cheaper or free road tax.

Hybrids also pack some mightily impressive fuel economy figures but heed with caution. Long motorway slogs that zap battery power will require just as much, if not more fuel than rival frugal combustion engine cars.

But if regular, low-speed trips to the shop or school run are on the cards, a plug-in hybrid could be a low-cost godsend.

This is a collection of the best hybrids we've driven, which includes everything from banzai hypercars to hand city machines. Bear in mind that prices are generally 'from' figures and can escalate if you're tempted by the options list.

So turn on, plug in and drop out.

