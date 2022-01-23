Best high-protein breakfasts to fuel your day and workouts right

New year, new start. And what better way to start than with your first meal of the day?

Many of us are so focused on our workouts that we neglect what we’re eating. After all, it’s no good if you spend an hour doing an intense HIIT class to follow it up with fish and chips and a can of Coke.

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’, and never has this been truer than when you are working out. [study] It’s also a good time to boost your protein intake – whether you are looking to tone up or bulk up, getting some protein in early will help in terms of muscle growth and recovery.

A study by the Journal of Strength Conditioning research found that skipping breakfast impairs resistance exercise performance, and a recent study in Nutrients found that eating more protein at breakfast led to higher fat burning and staying full for longer.

With that in mind, we asked Danny Webber, performance nutritionist at Nutrition X , and Veronika Charvátová of vegan nutrition experts Viva! Health how to get your fill of protein at breakfast.

Check out T3's best protein powders and best mass gainer guides for more information on protein supplementation.

Best pre-workout protein breakfasts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-protein banana and blueberry baked oats

We all know porridge is good for us, but it can get a bit repetitive, so here’s a spin on the breakfast classic.

“Porridge oats are an excellent source of heart-healthy soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which helps to control cholesterol,” says Webber. “They are also a slow-release carbohydrate and, combined with the banana and berries, will keep you fuelled throughout your training.”

Adding whey protein to the oats supports your muscles to provide 25g leucine-rich protein to maximise protein-synthesis during the session and promote recovery. The mixed berries also provide key antioxidants to support your immune system and overall muscle recovery.

Ingredients (serves 4)

160g porridge oats

2tbsp chia seeds

250ml milk (or plant-based alternative)

200g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

1tsp cinnamon, ground

60g vanilla whey protein

1 banana

80g blueberries, fresh or frozen

2tbsp goji berries

Method

Preheat oven to 180C and line a loaf tin with baking parchment.

In a large mixing bowl, add the porridge oats, chia seeds, yoghurt, whey protein, ground cinnamon and milk. Use a whisk to stir the mixture well.

Finely slice the banana and add half of it to the porridge mixture along with the blueberries and goji berries. Stir to distribute evenly.

Pour the mixture into the loaf tin and place the remaining banana slices over the top of the mixture, approx. 10-12 slices.

Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until golden brown and cooked through in the centre, tested by using a knife that comes out clean, or at least not overly wet.

Serve with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

Vegan breakfast smoothie

“Pre-workout, you want something energy-giving and easy to digest,” says Charvátová. “This smoothie provides plenty of energy plus antioxidants that help protect your blood vessels during training. It has 6g of protein and just 2g of fat, so won’t weigh you down for your workout. Ginger helps to relieve muscle pain, so drinking this pre-workout can help you recover better afterwards.”

Ingredients (serves 1)

1 banana

1 orange

I carrot

3 dates

3tbsp oats

1tsp cinnamon

1inch peeled ginger

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender, top with water and blend.

For an extra protein dose, add a scoop of plant-based protein powder or a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter which will turn it from pre-workout to post-workout smoothie.

Best post-workout protein breakfasts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baked eggs with smoked salmon

“Smoked salmon is an excellent source of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, which has anti-inflammatory properties to support your damaged muscles and connective tissues to recover from intense training,” says Webber.

“Together with eggs and a rainbow of vegetables, this further supports the recovery process by providing damaged muscles and tissue with a wealth of vitamins and minerals. Feta cheese adds a boost of flavour as well as providing calcium, and if you need extra carbohydrates you can serve it with granary toast.”

Ingredients (serves 1)

2 large eggs

50g smoked salmon

Large handful spinach

20g onion

4 cherry tomatoes

¼ yellow pepper

3 closed-cup mushrooms

20g feta cheese

½ tsp dried mixed herbs

Pinch of black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C. In an oven-suitable frying pan, sauté the onion, mushrooms, pepper and spinach for 2-3mins over a medium heat in a little olive oil.

Stir in the herbs then add the cherry tomatoes until softened, before cracking in the eggs in.

Tear the salmon into strips and add to the pan on top of the cooked mixture, then top with crumbled feta and a pinch of pepper.

Pop the pan into the oven for 10 minutes until baked.

Vegan power wrap

“A couple of these wraps pack around 33g of protein from the beans, tofu and wholegrains,” says Charvátová. “Post-workout, you should aim to eat 20-40g of protein for maximum muscle growth, so this is right in the middle. The wraps also supply healthy carbs to help you replenish glycogen and antioxidants to speed up recovery. And, on top of that, they’re filling so they’ll keep you going for a while.”

Ingredients (serves 1)

1 wholemeal tortilla wrap

3tbsp baked beans

Tomato slices

A handful of fresh spinach or rocket

3 slices of smoked tofu

Sriracha

Method

Take the wrap, spread the baked beans on it, add the tomato slices, the fresh spinach or rocket, three slices of smoked tofu and drizzle with sriracha.

Fold and roll and that’s it. Make two, pack them in a box and enjoy after your workout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Protein granola

“This has it all – healthy carbs, some good fats including Omega-3 from chia seeds and 38g of protein,” says Charvátová. “Both the granola and protein powder supply the protein, berries support your recovery with an antioxidant boost and their vitamin C helps your body absorb iron from chia seeds.”

Ingredients (serves 1)

1 cup sugar-free granola

1 scoop protein powder

1tbsp of chia seeds

A handful frozen raspberries

Method

When you’ve finished working out, add the ingredients to a bowl, pour a cup of oat milk over it, top up with water, stir and enjoy.