By Michael Sawh
Best Google Nexus 7 tablet apps to download first
T3's top Google Play picks for the 7-inch Android tablet beauty
T3's top Google Play picks for the 7-inch Android tablet beauty
The Nexus 7 doesn't ship with a dedicated Camera app which probably has something to do with the fact there is no rear-facing camera on board. If you really want to access those funny effects and take 720p HD video using the 1.2-Megapixel front-facing camera, download this app and you are back in business.
Price: Free | Download Camera Launcher for Nexus 7 Android app
ASUS and Google opted not to support screen rotation when accessing the Nexus 7 homescreen, but if you want to add the functionality, the Apex Launcher Pro app is one way to solve the issue. As well as delivering a more landscape-friendly experience, the latest version also include the ability to have multiple app drawers, overlapping widgets and pinch-on gesture support..
Price: £2.49 | Download Apex Launcher Pro Android app
Considering the Nexus 7 is a Wi-Fi only device, you will probably have to get into the habit of storing stuff offline to catch up on later. Instapaper is one of the best ways to download text from web pages to read when you are out of the Wi-Fi comfort zone, with the ability to upload up to 500 articles and unlimited content on the Instapaper website.
Price: £1.93 | Download Instapaper Android app
Comfortably one of the best games to make the successful crossover from console to mobile, the sci-fi horror shooter has now been optimized for the new Nexus 7 surroundings which means you can now make the most of the Tegra 3 quadcore power. 8GB Nexus 7 owners will need to spare 400MB of precious space to install it, but it will be worth it.
Price: £4.75 | Download Dead Space Android app
Developer MadFinger Games recently made the zombie shooter free in response to an increase in people pirating the game. Now everyone can enjoy one of the most gorgeous looking Android games that is made even more stunning thanks to the Tegra 3 quadcore processor nestled inside the Nexus 7. Expect added environmental effects like water simulation to make the game surroundings look even more rich and detailed.
Price: Free | Download Dead Trigger Android app
Sporting a not too shabby 1280 x 800 HD display, the 7-inch tablet is ideal for watching films and video on, and the Netflix app is a great place to get a streaming video fix. Now fully supporting Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, you can tuck into a Breaking Bad marathon in bed over Wi-Fi once you have paid up for the monthly membership of course.
Price: Free | Download Netflix Android app
With just the 1.2-Megapixel front-facing camera, you can only really take pictures of yourself, but if you need to go custom filter happy on self portrait pics the retro camera app now comes with support for the 7-inch Android tablet adding the ability to take pictures, upload them to Instagram and share photos via Flickr.
Price: Free | Download Instagram Android app