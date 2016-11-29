Best gifts for camping, walking - for outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen

Know someone who loves being wet, tired and muddy? Well you - and they - are in luck, as we've found the very best outdoor kit whether they're an urban woodsperson, extreme athlete, camper, yomper or survivalist.

The presents may end up scattered under the tree, but for our purposes they're in descending order of price, because it's just depressing to open on a pair of socks.

Suunto Spartan Ultra

Suunto doesn't mess about when it comes to high performance GPS sports watches, and with the Spartan Ultra it's shoehorned all that know-how into a full colour touchscreen, multi-discipline device that'll serve you equally well off-piste or on-treadmill.

The 26 hour battery life, compass, barometric altitude measurements, GPS and advanced analytics for 80 preset sports means it'll help you train smarter, and stay alive wherever you are, and whatever your discipline.

Arc'teryx Norvan jacket

Ohh, you bought me a cagoule for Christmas! You shouldn't have! No, really.

But wait: this is no ordinary waterproof; this is 120g of minimalist trail running brilliance from Arc'teryx and the lightest Gore-Tex jacket ever, no less.

The single layer fabric ditches the typical outer coating, helping drop weight and improve breathability while keeping you protected from the elements.

£270 | Buy Arc'teryx Norvan

Finisterre Waterproof Rucksack

Finisterre makes fantastic products for outdoorsy types using high performance materials.

It asked waterproof bag pioneers Ortlieb to help with the fabrication of this manbag and the result is a 20-litre, waterproof rucksack wrought from fully welded ballistic nylon that fits and looks as well as it performs.

£135 | Finisterre

Isbjörn Storm Hard Shell Jacket

For the toddler (yes, available for tots to teens) hell-bent on finding muck, mud and mischief, this seriously technical hard shell jacket from Sweden boasts the sort of features and performance usually reserved for audult mountaineers.

As well as an eco-friendly twin layer shell with 15,000gr/m2/24hrs water proofing and exceptional breathability the seams are fully taped, hood detachable and sleeves extendable, so it grows, just as kids themselves usually do.

£120 | Buy Isbjörn Storm Hard Shell Jacket

Biolite KettleCharge

Combining two of camping's most essential elements - a really hot cup of tea, and a battery boost for your mobile - this 750ml camping kettle features thermoelectric technology.

That means you fill it with water and boil over a camping stove, as usual, but as a side benefit, the battery built neatly into the handle miraculously charges. So as well as a nice beverage, you'll be treated to 10 delicious watts of juice, via yer standard USB socket.

Patagonia Men's Capilene

A beast of a base layer, this fast-drying super light (113g) zip-neck Fairtrade design boasts Polygenie – an ingenious fabric wash that prevents odour building up, so you don't have to wash it every time you wear it.

With 35-UPF sun protection it's ideal for all-year use.

Lifestraw Go

Puddle hydration at its finest: simply fill from any source of fresh water, screw on the lid and suck.

The Lifestraw's life-saving filter gets rid of 99.9% of all known bacteria, parasites and viruses and meets the strictest US EPA drinking water standards. There's no danger of the protective power running out mid drink, as it automatically blocks the flow when a replacement is needed.

Peli iPhone 7 Adventurer Case

Peli generally makes the sort of indestructible suitcases you expect a Bond villain to stash his WMD inside, but they also have a range of double-layer, bombproof phone cases for iPhone, iPad and Samsung Galaxy.

They offer a reported "23 per cent more impact absorption" than most tough cases, so they're great for the butter-fingered smartphone addict in your life. At just 27g, this one is seriously svelte, too.

Björn Borg Performance Pro Underwear

Everyone loves getting pants for Christmas, especially when they're super tech, performance pants from a sexy old tennis legend.

The latest design from Bjorn Borg is designed to support where support is needed most, wick away moisture and they're also windproof. Insert your own punchline here. No, stop sniggering now; it's valuable protection for your old fella, against the chill. The model above certainly doesn't seem to be suffering any shrinkage.

£25 | Buy Björn Borg Performance Pro

Light My Fire Tinder on a Rope

Making sparks fly with a firesteel is one thing, but finding tinder dry enough to actually set alight can be quite another.

Give your adventurer a helping hand with a handful of Mexican Maya wood sticks, handily supplied on a rope. They're the perfect material for shaving off powder dry tinder in any weather, with a high resin content that burns like oil.

