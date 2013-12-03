By Nick Cowen
Best games in 2014: the titles we're looking forward to
Best games for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, 3DS and PS Vita owners
Billed as the next evolutionary step in the open-world arcade racer, The Crew is basically Need For Speed: Most Wanted built to the size of World Of Warcraft. Players are let loose in a 5,000-sq-km map of the USA filled with huge cities, rural back-roads, mountain passes, arid deserts and woodland lanes. They can team up with mates and strangers on the fly, but essentially the draw here is to win races, rack up XP and unlock the game's myriad automobile delights. This is a game that turns the USA into one giant racing circuit and its ambition is, quite frankly, astounding.
Formats: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: 2014 | The Crew
Steampunk-esque shooting amid airships and fog in Whitechapel? Colour us interested. Yet unfortunately this eerie, new, 1866-set romp didn't delve further at Sony's conference than a CG trailer. Yet the atmosphere created by God of War developer Santa Monica Studios was palpable, and the mix of cobbles, horse-drawn carriages and chain guns has piqued our interest.
Platforms: PS4
Release date: 2014
Trailer: The Order 1886
It's a long-awaited return to survival horror for Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, and his dark Bethesda title is causing ripples in the gaming world with its chills and flagrant gore. In truth, it's not quite as "weird" as some would have you believe, the demo we saw – with Mikami in attendance – stealing set pieces rather liberally from a variety of horror sources including Silent Hill, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hostel, Ring, The Shining, Night of The Living Dead and, of course, the Resident Evil series itself. That said, it looks absolutely terrifying, and the use of audio to scare the bejesus out of you promises to be its calling card.
Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One | Release Date: TBC
Trailer: The Evil Within
Inspired by rather terrifying research proving it would only take 5 days for social order to collapse after lengthy calamity, The Division tasks players with saving the world after a pandemic strikes. Players are sleeper cell operatives who have to restore order to a beleaguered New York armed with a gun and a bag of hi-tech gizmos such as body-heat-seaking grenades and remote controlled drones. Imagine a cross between I Am Alive and Splinter Cell: Blacklist and you're starting to get the picture.
Formats: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: 2014 | The Division preview
While it sounds by all accounts that this RPG set in the quiet, little, white-bread, redneck mountain town of South Park has had something of a difficult development cycle. After missing a couple of release dates under previous publisher THQ, South Park: The Stick Of Truth was snapped up at auction by Ubisoft, and is currently scheduled to land on current gen consoles next year in March. We expect great things from this title and a ton of foul language from its cast of spoilt little urchins.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Release date: March 2014 | Trailer
The latest planned release from Remedy Entertainment - the studio behind the Max Payne and Alan Wake franchises - looks like a bit of a head-scratcher. Footage released thus far blends videos of live actors with rendered character model and Remedy has said that both a TV show and game are in production - and that the two will inform each other. Previous TV/game crossovers have failed miserably - Defiance, anyone? - but here's hoping that Remedy - a developer informed as much by the moving picture as the moving pixel - makes Quantum Break a success. It certainly looks intriguing, if a little wobbly.
Platform: Xbox One
Release date: TBC | Trailer
Respawn's first shooter since the studio was formed by the developers who quit Infinity Ward in 2010 is an eye-watering beast of a shooter. Titanfall pits nimble armoured foot soldiers against giant clanking Mechs in frenetic firefights that are lot more balanced and nuanced than one would expect.
Format: Xbox One
Release date: 2014 | Titanfall preview
Blood, guts, sex and magic; The Witcher series sees its next installment land on Xbox One exclusively. According to developer CD Projeckt, The Witcher 3 will be a free-roaming game set in an open world and both Smartglass and Kinect will be optional gameplay extras. We're not really bothered so long as The Witcher continues to be to gaming what Game Of Thrones is to TV: sword and sorcery at its most adult and compelling.
Format: Xbox One
Release date: 2013
Trailer: The Witcher 3
Master thief Garret returns in this fantastic looking reboot of Eidos's classic stealth series. Set in a world where Victorian pomp rubs up against Steampunk science fiction, Thief follows the machinations of Garret as he attempts to use the chaos created by a peasent revolt to help himself to some shiny trinkets. From the evidence presented at E3, Thief looks like one of 2014's most enticing prospects.
Formats: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Released: 2014 | Thief Preview
The latest game from Braid creator Jonathan Blow looks like a colourful, intriguing affair. Unveiled at the original PS4 announcement event at the beginning of 2013, the game's trailer showed off what looks like a puzzler played from a first-person-perspective. Blow has hinted that the game has hidden depths beyond its lush visuals. To us, it looks like Myst with iPads. Here's hoping that it lives up to the hype.
Platform: PC, PS4 and iOS
Platform: PC, PS4 and iOS
Release date: Early 2014 | Trailer
One of the belle's of E3's ball last year, Watch Dogs is a brand new IP from Ubisoft that puts players in the shoes of a hacker in an vast open city, who is set on taking down a media mogul who framed him for murder. Here, fisticuffs and gunplay are augmented by the player's ability to hack into the central network running through the city and use any device tied to the city's OS as a weapon. Expect an enticing cocktail of intrigue and action.
Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One
Release date: October 2013
This tale of a boy and his baby gryphon has had gamers' tongues wagging since it was first unveiled at E3... back in 2009. Since then there's been absolutely no new footage, no hands-on events and no more previews. Occasionally some announcements are made to keep players hoping that this game hasn't just become vaporware, but we're almost ready to give up hope on The Last Guardian. Come on, Sony! You've got a new console in the market - when better to put out a killer exclusive?
Platform: PS4 (or PS5 if the current rate of production is anything to go by)
Release date: Your guess is as good as ours | Trailer (get a Kleenex ready)
Buy now or pre-order: If only...
Everything we know about this Xbox One exclusive, we've gleaned from the trailer, which was originally shown at Microsoft's E3 keynote in 2013. So here's the skinny; parkour, monsters, guns, free-flowing combat, day-glo presentation, bullets with happy-faces painted on them, record-launcher firearms, explosions and yes, tea-tray surfing. It looks like Crackdown by way of Tex Avery. If it lives up to its promise, Sunset Overdrive could be explosive. There had better be tea-tray surfing... that's all we're saying...
Platform: Xbox One
Release date: 2014 | Trailer
For the eighteenth - yes, you read that number correctly - entry in the lucrative Rainbow Six shooter series, the developers have used the banking crisis as grist for their storytelling mill. Players take on the role of a member of the Rainbow Six team as they're deployed in New York to stop a terrorist group known as The Patriots. These self-styled judge, jury and executioners have decided to take down key proponents in Wall Street's corruption. Expect gadgets, guns, action set pieces and maybe a little condemnation of the 'greed is good' credo.
Platform: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: TBC
Platform: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: TBC
Two of the most beloved protagonists in the DS platform's history join forces to save a town that's been placed under a spell. The puzzle-solving elements of Layton will reportedly be mixed in with the evidence gathering and iquisition gameplay of the Phoenix Wright series. We have no idea how any of that will work, but we're looking forward to getting our hands on this one early next year.
Platform: 3DS
Release date: Early 2014 | Trailer | Buy it now on Amazon
More a fervent prayer than an expectation, we've been carrying a torch for Human Head's FPS since it first debuted at E3 in 2010. The pitch is simple: a bounty hunter prowls a cyberpunk city on an alien planet - think Bobba Fett meets Blade Runner - armed to the teeth with gadgets to ensare his prey. Right now, it's in turnaround, but we're hoping Bethesda and Human Head get together to punch this baby out into circulation this year. Please, please, please let it not be vaporware.
Platforms: TBC
Release date: TBC
You click the 'Trailer' link below at your own risk because Outlast looks like one of the most terrifying games we've come across in ages. Players take on the role of reporter who receives a tip-off about an occurance at the local asylum and, upon turning up, they find the place is absolutely filled with corpses. Rather than running away like an intelligent person, they head inside and soon find themselves being stalked through the echoey halls by humanoid creatures. You may want to invest in some new briefs ahead of playing this one next year.
Platform: PC, PS4
Release date: Q1 2014 | Trailer
Seeing as how Metal Gear Solid used to be a PlayStation exclusive franchise, it was quite a cheeky poke in Sony's eye to have Hideo Kojima open Microsoft's keynote with his latest game. Not only that, but The Phantom Pain looks like the most compelling installment in the series yet; the trailer promised open world environments, dynamic weather systems, stealth gameplay, third person shooter action and even the odd section on horseback. Onlookers may even look past the game's preposturous plot - which it's almost certainly guaranteed to have!
Platforms: Xbox One and PS4
Release date: 2014
Trailer: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Possibly the least surprising title on this list of delights for next year is the next generation iteration of Nintendo's Kart Racer. We expect to be in familiar territory with Mario Kart Racer 8; power-ups, classic characters, fast-paced racing and local and multiplayer modes will likely feature. Apparently the Wii U will allow players to share clips of their racing brilliance and the visuals look absolutely stunning.
Platform: Wii U
Release date: 2014
It may have had a brief-as-hell CG trailer, but worth a mention purely because we're a bit obsessed with Mel Gibson's titular character. Here we see him seemingly sparing a man's life before running him over with the Road Warrior. The dusty setting and film history to draw from bode well, as does the stinking great gun on the front of your ride.
Formats: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: 2014
Trailer: Mad Max | Mad Max preview
The latest offering from the twisted mind behind Deadly Premonition, Swery65, is an Xbox One exclusive that players can use a control pad or the new Kinect module to play. Like Deadly Premonition, D4 looks like it contains an absolutely bonkers story and is filled with garishly outlandish characters. Imagine an interactive cartoon directed by David Lynch and you're starting to get the picture.
Platform: Xbox One
Release date: TBC | Trailer
Buy now or pre-order: Amazon
Sony's free-running superhero adventure series lands on its next gen console in the form of Second Son. In this third entry, players take on the role of a super-powered conduit running from a new state-sponsored intiative aimed at eliminating him and everyone like him. Unlike previous games - which mixed up the ability to sling ice, fire and electricity - Second Son endows players with a melee attack they can use in conjuction with othe powers they'll pick up through the game.
Platform: PS4
Release date: 21 March 2014 | Trailer
We know nothing about the new Halo title except that Master Chief in it, it's in development and it's more than likely to be exclusive to Microsoft's platforms. We don't even know whether it's called Halo 5 (for the purposes of this list, we had to to give it a title), what the story is about or whether it'll introduce new heroes and enemies. Actually, you know what? Click the 'Trailer' link below. Then you'll know as much as we do.
Platform: Xbox One
Platform: Xbox One
Release date: TBC | Trailer
Final Fantasy XV was first unveiled in 2006 as Final Fantasy Vs XIII and has only sporadically been shown off since then, fueling speculation that the game had been shelved permanently. This year, the FF faithful rejoiced as Sony announced Vs XIII had been re-branded and was now scheduled for release on next gen machines. The visuals look positively swoon-worthy and the turn-based gameplay seems to have been replaced by something a little more immediate. Expect a discombulating story and lots of big hair!
Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: TBC | Trailer
Originally slated to be one of the PS4's launch titles, DriveClub has been moved to early next year so the developers can give it a bit of spit and polish. Evolution's racer has reportedly been built from the ground up to be a social racer designed to take advantage of the PS4's online sharing functionality. The fact that it looks pretty eye-popping doesn't hurt, either.
Platform: PS4
Release date: Early 2014 | Trailer
The third installment in BioWare's sword and sorcery epic has to re-capture the ground lost by Dragon Age II. To that end, the developers have front-loaded their game with new character abilities, new customisation options and the promise of a bigger and more intricate world for players to get lost in. Expect dragons, warriors, magic and, as always, romance. There may be one or two sex scenes too...
Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One
Release date: Q3 2014 | Trailer
Gaming's most famous ape continues the hot streak that was reknindled with Donkey Kong Country Returns on the Wii and the 3DS. This time, Donkey Kong has to make his way through six islands filled with snow-capped obstacles as he fights to defeat a race of villains called the Snomads. If previous form is anything to go by, we can expect superb level design, stunning visuals and an absolutely rock-hard difficulty.
Platform: Wii U
Release date: February 2014 | Trailer
There's not much information that's been made public about Bungie's first new IP since the Halo creators parted company with Microsoft Game Studios. What we do know is that the new project - which has been named Destiny, although that is by no means the game's final title - is that it's rumoured to be an MMO and that it looks absolultely gorgeous. We're also hoping that the December 2013 release date we've heard mooted sticks, because we can't wait to get our hands on it.
Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Release date: TBC
Every game on this list has a certain amount of hype to live up to, but none of them are facing the amount of pressure that's currently heaped on Dark Souls II. The sequel to one of the most rabidly adored core RPG knock-outs ever created, Dark Souls II has a massive mountain of expectations to climb. We can only hope fans' fears are quelled upon release, otherwise you could be looking at one of the biggest twitter flame wars in history.
Platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Release date: TBC
Wolfenstein: The New Order is something of pleasant surprise. Far from being a lumbering FPS that feels both generically and artistically archaic, this game looks like it may offer players a serious challenge using hilariously fun weapons. The fact that it's wrapped up in a compelling world with what looks like a decent plot is icing on the cake. And yes, there are tons of Nazis to shoot.
Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One | Release Date: TBC
Trailer: Wolfenstein: The New Order