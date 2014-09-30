By Ben Griffin
Best game controller to buy for iOS and Android 2015
Ditch the fiddly on-screen buttons with these Bluetooth game controllers for iPhone and Android
Ditch the fiddly on-screen buttons with these Bluetooth game controllers for iPhone and Android
SteelSeries makes some fine gaming accessories, including the Status Wireless Gaming Controller. This sturdy accessory works with iOS devices and mobile games that are controller-enabled. It uses Bluetooth 2.1 to pair up with your phone and is said to last ten hours per charge. Laid out somewhat like an Xbox controller so should be familiar.
£59.95 | SteelSeries
The Phonejoy Controller is designed to turn your phone into a game controller, a task it does well. Besides the sensibly laid out buttons, which are split into two sections separate by your Android or iOS device, it looks the part and is relatively well priced. Pricier bundles add more connectors such as a 3.5mm audio adapter.
From US$69.90 | Phonejoy
Razer is another veteran of gaming, known for its high quality gaming mice and keyboards. The land of the small screen gets the Razer Junglecat, a solid iPhone controller that offers most of the buttons you need, minus analogue thumbsticks. The good thing is that if offers your iDevice an extra layer of protection. The bad news is it, shall we say, ruins the aesthetic a bit.
£79.99 | Razer
10 action buttons, directional pad and dual-analogue sticks make this a versatile controller not unlike a PlayStation 3 or 4 controller. Unlike most gaming controllers, this device makes use of a 3.5mm audio connector to run it. A 4-foot cable means you can maintain some distance between you and your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch - not that you would when the displays are pretty small.
US$69.99 | 60Beat
The Gametel Bluetooth Controller uses a spring-loaded clamp to keep your phone safe while you make use of the directional-pad and other physical buttons. It uses a Bluetooth connection to pair up and a micro USB to charge. Works with Android and iOS.
£50 | Gametel
Alright, you caught us. This is technically an app, but a clever one. It turns your phone into a controller so you have much larger buttons to press while playing a connected tablet. Best of all, it's free so there's no reason to give this one a go unless you rarely carry two devices on your at once.
Free | Download
The Moga Ace Power is one of the controllers that sits around your iPhone 5S, 5C, 5 or fifth-generation iPod Touch. It has an in-built 1,800mAh battery so it lasts even the longest gaming session. Meanwhile pressure sensitive buttons, D-pad and analogue sticks make it able to take on various mobile gaming genres.
US$79.99 | Moga
As the title says, simply Joystick-It. This clever little inexpensive accessory is basically a thumbstick that sticks to your display so you can get more accuracy in arcade classics. Ensure the display is clean before sticking and you should get reasonable mileage out of this little accessory.
£3.76 | Amazon
Evolution's Drone is an understated-looking controller that has buttons in all the right places. It's pocketable, too, at just 25mm thick so you can carry it around easily. It comes in various colours, has an in-built rechargeable battery and an affordable price tag.
US$59.99 | Evolution
GameKlip is neat because it allows you to make use of a controller you may already have. Spend £20 and you can make use of your Sony PlayStation DualShock 3 controller used for a PlayStation 3 games console, which means a familiar set of controls for all your mobile games.
US$19.95 | GameKlip