Best gadgets of 2015: T3's rundown of this year's finest
The past 12 months have seen some weird and wonderful additions to our homes - here our some of the best and brightest
Phew! What a year, eh? From terrific tablets and sleek smartphones to sultry smartwatches and outstanding new operating systems, 2015 has been quite the year for gadget-based wonderment and technological innovations. Oh, and there was a new Star Wars film so we all got to relive our childhoods/exacerbate our manchild-ishness with plenty of remote control Millennium Falcons and uber-cute BB-8 droids. So with 2016 looming excitedly on the horizon with its own tantalising treats, we bring you our picks of the year's best new techy additions.
Oh, and don't forget our winners from the 2015 T3 Awards as well.
Even before Star Wars: The Force Awakens released across the world to almost universal praise (and the kind of box office performance that makes James Cameron covet his coffers), we were already gushing over new droid poster boy/girl, BB-8. A practical effect rather than another forgettable CGI cast member? What could be better than that? How about your very own astromech buddy at home, of course! Using Sphero's gyroscope ball design - which uses an iOS or Android app to control the adorable lil' droid - the 170g toy can even roam around your home on sentry duty, gurgling and chirping away like the real thing. S'cute!
Easily the strongest contender to Apple's iPhone war machine and the flag bearer for the Android faithful, we eagerly awaited the arrival of Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy family - and the S6 certainly didn't disappoint. While the fast-charging battery isn't as long lasting as we'd hoped, the device still excels everywhere else. The 5.1 inch, QHD display makes even the iPhone 7 gulp in fear, as does a powerful, no-nonsense camera that offers impressive 4K recordings. Redesigned and rebooted, the S6 is the Galaxy reborn with a fighting spirit.
2015 proved the smartwatch was more than just a passing fad - wearables are here to stay and the Apple Watch is leading the way. Being an Apple product, the Apple Watch is exactly the kind of form-fitting, sleek design you'd expect from the Californian corporation, with a clean 38mm/42mm display. It's OS takes a little getting used to, but like any smart watch, it's more a case of adapting to a new platform and the Apple Watch soon proved itself to be a fine addition to any wrist. And with said wrist piece still holding its own in an already crowded new arena, it bodes extremely for the future.
While Windows 7 remained a safe haven for those traumatised by the unintuitive mess that was Windows 8, we were all waiting on the next big OS upgrade from Microsoft - and one that would successfully bridge the gap between the two. Windows 10 is all those things and more. It takes a lot to beat Apple's OS X, and Windows 10 almost makes it look effortless. The streamlined new Start menu harks back to Windows 7 of old, while the new Action Centre provides instant access to key features with Windows 8 aesthetic that finally feels at home.
When it comes to portable tech, Apple and Samsung seem locked in perpetual battle for dominance - so it's no surprise to see the South Korean corporation giving the Apple Watch maker a run for its money in the wearables department, too. The Gear S2 is a truly great example of how well Android can work in reduced form, with its intuitive Tizen user interface and a fantastic and innovative rotating bezel for accessing its features with minimal fuss. Sure, it's a little short on apps, but wearables have proved they're here to stay so expect that store front to fill up soon enough.
On the 'surface' (heh heh heh), the Surface Pro 4 doesn't seem that dissimilar to the Surface Pro 3 - but probe a little further and you'll find Microsoft has made subtle tweaks and improvements in all the right places. And it's this refinements that make this the best Microsoft tablet to date. Thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 3 at 8.4mm and 1.73 pounds, the new tablet also offers a much smaller gap between the screen and the sensors of its touchscreen, making it noticeably more responsive, too. Add to that an Intel Core i5-6300U (other processors vary between models) and the freshly squeezed Windows 10 OS and you've got a laptop/tablet hybrid of epic proportions.
