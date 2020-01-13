Best dog crate 2020: a safe space for your precious pet

Every dog needs a safe space, so why not make it a stylish one, too? Both trainers and vets agree that dog crate training is one of the most effective ways to encourage desirable behaviour in a dog; and contrary to confining them to a small space, a crate is the perfect little space for your dog to mark their territory and have somewhere comfy to call their own.

They’re perfect for when you’re out of the house, especially if you’re still training your pup, as they can cosy up in their crate and you’ll have peace of mind your furniture is safe. And if you plan on taking your pooch away with you, then a crate is the ideal way to keep them happy and safe when going somewhere new.

Choosing the best dog crate

Different dogs have different needs, so it’s important to choose the right crate that will be the perfect fit for them. Think about the reason you are getting a crate in the first place.

If it’s for training a badly behaved dog that’s prone to destructive behaviour, invest in something sturdy and strong otherwise it might not last very long. And If you’re toilet training, then an easy to wipe surface will be handy during the training period, and stop smells and stains from lingering.

The crate shouldn’t be too confined. Make sure you purchase a crate that allows enough room for your dog to stand up and turn around in, and make sure you consider their rate of growth if they’re still a puppy. The last thing you want is to have to buy a new crate a few months down the line because they’re too big for it, and you certainly don’t want them cooped up in a crate that’s way too small for them.

Don't forget your needs too. The crate ideally needs to fit in your car (or get a secondary crate if you're opting for a furniture crate) and pick something that's not going to be an eyesore in your home.

The best dog crates to buy now

1. Lords And Labradors Dog Crate Set in Sophie Allport Runner Duck Great for style and sanctuary Reasons to buy + Comfortable cushion + Easy to clean + Range of sizes + Blends in well Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Comprising an Ellie-Bo dog cage and Lords And Labradors' stylish cushion and cover combo, this is the ideal luxury crate set for those dogs that love their privacy – and owners which appreciate a little homely style.

The handmade covers on either the front or side openings offer your dog some sanctuary even when the double-fastened doors themselves are open, and they're emblazoned with Sophie Allport's Runner Duck design. With its striking striped edging, it fits in basically any modern kitchen.

A waterproof liner, within the cushion cover, protects both against moisture and filth, keeping the bed cleaner and fresher for longer. Everything's washable, and you can choose your crate colour too.

2. Fido Studio Great for a safe spot in a modern home Reasons to buy + Flexible options + Double exits + Tough construction + Melamine top surface Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Cleverly designed and attractive modern dog furniture, with a two-doored space for your pup and the option of a storage wardrobe for treats and toys. The Fido Studio also offers a whole host of custom sized beds and clever accessories with which to fill it.

As long as you use the bottom tray, this should be durable enough to house your dog from puppy to old age – and that permanence will help them stay safe and comfortable throughout their lives.

And let's not forget: this is furniture, and you can put things on top of it. A small bonus, perhaps, but it does mean this isn't wasted space.

3. Amazon Basics Dog Crate Great for mobility and simplicity Reasons to buy + Large range of sizes + Door options + Bargain price + Great for the car Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Your dog, as much as you might anthropomorphise them otherwise, doesn't actually have an opinion on style. They won't be offended if you pick up something practical and cheap – and Amazon's Basics effort is definitely both of those things.

This cartable cage comes in a range of sizes, right up to a 55" model which should suit gigantic mutts, and you can select either a single or double door configuration depending on where it's going to live.

The tray slides out for easy cleaning – all you need to do is supply bedding and perhaps a blanket to fling over the top for some extra cosiness.

4. Hunt and Wilson Great for customising a corner Reasons to buy + Hand-made quality + Sturdy wood build + Rustic looks + Custom-build available Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're leaning more towards the furniture end of the dog crate spectrum, Hunt and Wilson's handsome wooden crates are a real highlight. You can have them customised with a plaque sporting your dog's name, and they're lifted slightly up from the ground to aid air circulation and cleaning.

While Hunt and Wilson offers two sizes and five colourways by default, the company is willing to go completely bespoke: if you'd like a custom paint job, or a made-to-measure crate for your specific pooch's dimensions, you can get it.

5. Cheeko Easy Up Fabric Kennel Great for canine travel Reasons to buy + Folds completely flat + Soft walls + Crate-top entry + Camouflaged colours Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While more orally-fixated dogs might not allow this to last too long if it's a permanent fixture in the home, it's a very neat travel solution, with a sturdy inner tubular frame.

Perfect for a camping trip thanks to its anchoring points to the ground, and sturdy and escape-proof enough for use for an occasional trip to the vet, Cheeko's soft crate packs into a flat case when you're done – and if you're not keen on surrounding your pet with metal bars, this three-entry soft box is a comfy solution.

6. Karlie Transport Box Great all-rounder Reasons to buy + Offers a lot of privacy + Disassembles for cleaning + Flight-safe + Wheels on large models Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Certified by the IATA, this transport box is suitable for everything from air travel to car transport to working as a private area for your dog in the corner of a room.

If you're struggling to remove a particularly shy dog at the vet, the Karlie Transport Box has another trick up its sleeve – unclip the sides, twist the secondary catches, and the whole top section lifts off.

You'll need to add a little padding of your own, but since it's a plastic and metal construction it's easy to hose down once in a while – and larger versions come with optional wheels, so you don't need to lug that gigantic dog around.

7. Zampa Pet 45” Foldable Playpen Great for puppy training Reasons to buy + Comes with carry bag + 8 colours to choose from + No assembly required Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This foldable playpen for dogs is the ideal portable kennel for small and medium sized dogs. You can use this dog crate inside or outside and is particular good for puppy training and exercise. It is fully ventilated and comes with spikes for pitching in the garden. It simply pops up and folds down which means you can take this with you anywhere for a spacious safe space for your dog to play. Users like the space it gives for puppies when training in the home and say it’s easy to wipe clean if toilet training. There is plenty of room to have toys, and even a bed inside this dog crate.

8. Crown Wood Pet Crate End Table Blends into the home Reasons to buy + Blends in as an end table + Easy to clean + Available in two sizes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This wooden pet crate is designed to blend in with your furniture as an end table. It is sleek and sophisticated and made out of durable hardwood. This pet crate is long lasting and has a waterproof MDF bottom which makes it easy to clean should your pup have any accidents. It’s perfect for medium to small sized dogs, with two different sizes available. It is designed to have a 360 degree view and ventilation for the utmost comfort for your pooch. You can choose from two finishes: Mahogany or Espresso, depending on what compliments your home. This is the bets dog crate for the style conscious.