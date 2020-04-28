Best dildos 2020: choosing the right dildo for you

Looking for the best dildo for you? We're here to help. With lovers across the country temporarily separated by lockdown, it's not surprising that sex toy producers are reporting that dildo sales have rocketed as those missing their bedroom partner turn their attention to the next best thing. This penis-shaped toy, available in a range of textures and materials, remains one of the best sex toys around.

Whatever your penchant, there will be a dildo to suit. Do you want something that looks and feels as lifelike as possible, or a dildo that offers something a bit different? There are options here that slowly inflate and deflate, dildos that remain flaccid, vibrate, are double-ended, can be strapped on or stuck to the wall. Truly, something for everyone.

Size matters here, so make a note of both the length and girth size before you buy. Dildos can be used vaginally or anally and it's important to use lube. Explore our guide to the best lubes for more on this, but in general the one you pick depends on the dildo material (you can get dildos made from anything from glass, to a jelly-like substance, to liquid silicone). Water-based lube is good for silicone, while any lube can be used on glass or metal.

We all like choice, but which is the best dildo for you? We've explored the dildo market to find the best buys, whatever your desires.

Best dildos to buy now

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

1. Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo The best dildo overall has a beaded string of bulbs Specifications Length: 9 inches Insertable length: 7 inches Girth: 4.25 inches Material: Glass Reasons to buy + Temperature-sensitive + Bulbous shape for maximum sensation + Good starter size Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While rookie dildo users may raise an eyebrow at the thought of a glass dildo, those familiar with them enthuse that the smooth texture of the glass and the ability to play with the temperature make it the perfect dildo material. Constructed from toughened borosilicate glass, this beaded dildo can be used vaginally or anally. Its curvature and the row of bulbs are designed to maximize sensations.

This beaded dildo is a good starter size and can be used with all types of lube. Put it in the fridge to cool before using to increase the depth of sensation. Obviously, test the temperature isn't going to take your breath away before you insert!

(Image credit: Bondara)

2. Bondara Rainbow’s End Dildo A technicoloured dildo for beginners Specifications Length: 7.5 inches Insertable length: 6 inches Girth: 1.5 inches Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Easy on the eye + Lifelike texture + Suction cup for hands-free play Visit Site

Sometimes aesthetics matter and for those who are not keen on the lifelike look of a lot of dildos, the visual candy of this rainbow-hued dildo will be a big tick. The shaft is lightly-textured with veins for a realistic feel and there’s an indigo-hued suction cup at the base so you can enjoy hands-free play. With an insertable length of six inches this is a good starter dildo that can be used vaginally or anally. Bondara also donates 10% of all proceeds from the Rainbow’s End dildo to the LGBT Foundation.

(Image credit: Rocks Off )

3. Rocks Off Falex Prostate Dildo Be a P pleaser with this dildo designed for men Specifications Circumference: 4.5 inches Insertable length: 4.5 inches Length: 7 inches Power: Rechargeable Reasons to buy + 10 speed patterns + Waterproof + Powerful vibrations Reasons to avoid - A little pricey Visit Site

With 4.5 inches of insertable length, this dildo is a good size for anyone who has already taken their first steps on their journey of discovery with anal play, and is ready to experiment with something a bit bigger. The Falex has been contoured with a slightly curved tip to ensure it stimulates the prostate, which is the target for this P-pleasurer. There are also 10 different settings that are pretty strong but if you're looking for an intense sensation, then it will certainly tick boxes.

Made from velvety-soft silicone, the Falex is body safe and comfortable for anal insertion and it has a reassuringly flared base. Once charged, it will run for three hours so there's no rush and plenty of time to experiment. It's a little on the pricey side but Rocks Off produce good quality toys, so you know you're in safe hands.

(Image credit: Lovehoney )

4. Lovehoney Basics Doubled Ended Dildo The best of both with this flexible friend Specifications Circumference: 4 inches Insertable length: 5 inches Length: 13 inches Material: Soft plastic Reasons to buy + Good starter size + Great value + Flexible material Reasons to avoid - Visually not that exciting Visit Site

Why choose if you can have both anal and vaginal penetration in one toy? This double-ended dildo comes from Lovehoney's basics range, which is aimed at beginners so it's a good circumference and length if double penetration is something you're just starting to experiment with.

Made from soft plastic, this dildo has an almost jelly-like feel to it. While it has flexibility it's certainly firm enough to satisfy, and it's comfortable and easy to insert too, while the vein-like ridges give it a realistic feel. At such a reasonable price, this is a toy well worth buying if you're looking to experiment with double penetration and it can be used solo or with a partner.

(Image credit: SoDivine)

5. So Divine Glorious Real Skin Dildo The best dildo for a life-like feel Specifications Length: 7 inches Insertable length: 6 inches Weight: 330g Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Strong suction cup + Lifelike feel + Aesthetically pleasing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Pretty in eye-popping pink, So Divine’s Glorious dildo is made from liquid silicone. Soft with a lifelike feel, it’s the latest development in sex-toy technology. So Divine has designed the shaft with ribbed, vein-like texture, the head is swollen and the testicles are soft to make this dildo feel as close to the real deal as possible. The suction cup is very strong, so users can trust there won’t be any awkward moments during hands-free play. With 6 inches of insertable length it’s a good size for beginners and beyond, and it’s a great-looking dildo, too.

(Image credit: Njoy)

6. Njoy Pure Wand The best dildo for double-ended pleasure Specifications Length: 9 inches Insertable length: 8 inches Girth: 5.5 inches Material: Metal Reasons to buy + Good quality + Long-lasting + Easy to care for Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Njoy specialises in producing beautifully crafted sex toys made from medical-grade stainless steel. This material looks great, lasts for a very long time and is easy to clean; it’s also good to heat or cool before play, as desired. Immaculately smooth, the wand is designed to hit both G-spot and P-spot (prostate) and as a result this toy is extremely popular with both straight and LGBT communities.

Its curvature and weight are what set the Pure Wand apart from other dildos, as both these design aspects add to the amount of pressure you can apply to achieve G or P-spot orgasms. Admittedly, the price tag is a little eye-watering but this is a toy for life.

(Image credit: Bondara)

7. Bondara The Kraken Monster Pink Dildo Indulge in fantasy play with this big beast Specifications Length: 9 inches Insertable length: 8 inches Diameter: 3 inches Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Good fantasy accessory + Designed for intense sensations + Large in size for the experienced Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for beginners Visit Site

Sizing up at a suitably monster-like size of eight inches, the Kraken certainly lives up to its name. Inspired by the sea monster from Nordic folklore, this brightly-hued dildo has been crafted complete with suckers to look like the tentacle of the sea-faring beast.

For those into fetish and cosplay that stretches into the realms of sexual fantasy, this is the perfect accessory. Made from silicone, the texture is soft to touch but the sucker-like ridges are designed to create intense sensations, as is the curved shape and pointed tip. While this is a good dildo for experienced players or those with a particular fetish, it's not one we'd recommend as a starter toy.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

8. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo A dildo made for you and your partner Specifications Length: 8 inches Insertable length (for the receiver): 5 inches Insertable length (for the wearer): 4.5 inches Girth: 4.75 inches Material: Silicone Power: USB rechargeable Reasons to buy + Good for couples + Vibrating option

You may be wondering where the straps are for this ‘strap-on’ dildo. Well, you won’t find any here as the wearer inserts the smaller ‘pony’ end of the dildo, holding it in place with the Kegel muscles. The smaller ‘bunny ears’ are designed to stimulate the clitoris for male/female couples who enjoy pegging, but it can be used for same-sex couples too. There’s also a vibrating option with the USB rechargeable dildo with eight patterns and 12 speeds to play around with.

(Image credit: Harmony )

9. Harmony King Cock Feeling it for real with King Cock Specifications Length: 11 inches Insertable length: 8.75 inches Girth: 7.75 inches Material: PVC Reasons to buy + Extra large size + Realistic details + Harness compatible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fans of the traditional dildo who want it to look like the genuine article should make a beeline to Harmony’s range of King Cock dildos. They come in all sizes – from 7 inches to a mega 12 inches. You can buy limp, double ended or strap-on King Cocks too. The feel is designed to be as natural as the look with veins and a naturally-shaped head and textured testicles. As the insertable length is large, we’d suggest this as a good choice for experienced dildo users. It’s harness compatible, too, for couples who want to play together.

(Image credit: Ann Summers)

10. Ann Summers Jelly Dildo There's no wobble with this jelly-like dildo Specifications Length: 5 inches Diameter: 1.25 inches Reasons to buy + Good starter size + Firm yet comfortable + Waterproof Visit Site

Made from a “firm, jelly-like material” there’s lots of flexibility with Ann Summers’s five-inch dildo. While you may wonder why a jelly-like texture would work as a dildo, when the UK sex toy company says it’s “firm” it means it and this dildo is sufficiently solid enough to satisfy while still feeling soft, comfortable and lifelike in texture.

This dildo can be used vaginally or anally and it has been sculptured with ridges to add realistic texture. As this is a non-intimidating, beginner-friendly five inches in length, this is a good dildo for rookies.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

11. Lovehoney Stud Dildo An inflatable dildo that's not shy on size Specifications Circumference: 7 inches Insertable length: 9.5 inches Reasons to buy + Adjustable size + Realistic feel + Easy to use

Larger than life, this inflatable dildo has a rigid internal core, which makes it easy to insert; you then have the option to inflate to a king-size seven inches in circumference using the small, palm-held pump. Needless to say, its large circumference and insertable length of 9.5 inches make this a dildo for those who have some experience with larger sex toys.

Rather than pumping this big boy up to full size before insertion, the idea is to tease with inflation once it’s being used. There’s a quick-release value to instantly deflate, too.