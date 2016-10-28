Best Christmas gifts under £5,000: got a wallet stuffed to the size of Santa's sack?

If your middle name is Moneybags, then this Christmas 2016 gift guide is for you. Here we've rounded up the best presents under £5,000 on the market today, with everything from luxury watches through to state of the art road bikes covered.

oBravo EAMT-1 C Earphones

If the thought of dropping the best part of 4K on earphones doesn't break you out in a cold sweat, get acquainted with oBravo's luxurious EAMT-1 C, featuring hand-made ceramic enclosures. Designed with advanced hi-fi driver tech called Air Motion Transfer, coupled with a high-spec Neodymium Dynamic Driver, these earphones produce a full spectrum of audio, creating a sound experience that's warm and unforgettable.

Price: £3,699 | Buy oBravo EAMT-1 C Earphones

Breitling Expospace 55 Connected Titanium Watch

This water-resistant smartwatch features an exclusive SuperQuartz movement that has ten times the accuracy of a standard quartz. This 'new-generation connected chronograph' connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, notifying you of texts, calls, emails and calendar alerts. The 46mm titanium case looks striking and feels premium; the volcanic black dial, with digital display, countdown timer and perpetual calendar, is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass.

Price: £4,980 | Buy Breitling Expospace 55 Connected Titanium Watch

Loewe Bild 7

Trust Loewe to rock up with one of 2016's most lust-worthy sets. If you demand nothing less than stellar sound and a mesmerising picture, the Bild 7 is where it's at. Designed with an OLED panel, this 4K UHD TV supports HDR, Ultra HD Premium and Dolby Vision content. Best of all, there's a soundbar hidden in the TV – turn the TV on and the set rises, revealing the Loewe 'bar.

Price: £4,490 | Buy Loewe Bild 7

Scrooser

One of the coolest drive-assisted scooters around – and with three levels of motorisation, you'll be able to ride it on the road, the pavement and off-road(-ish). The Scrooser is available in two versions – Pure (a more streamlined design) and Prime (sporting a higher-quality saddle and trimmings) – and sports chunky wheels and a low-rider style handlebar. Test ride it now!

Price: £3,816 | Buy Scrooser

Pentax K-1

Want a DSLR with beauty and brains? Choose the K-1, the flagship model in Pentax's revered K series. This 35mm full-frame camera boasts a rugged, weatherproof construction, making it the ideal buddy for shooting outdoors in any season. Perfect also for capturing enchanting portraits, thanks to an array of creative shooting features, Pentax's 36.4MP K-1 will suit anyone looking to get serious about photography.

BeoVision 14

It's been a while since Bang & Olufsen unveiled a new TV, but the wait is over with the arrival of the BeoVision 14, an Android set that's more work of art than something to watch Eastenders on. A 360-degree light sensor that can automatically adjust the image on the TV according to the lighting in your room, three-way internal speakers that wirelessly sync with other speakers on B&O's multi-room network… Where do we sign up?

Price: From £4,495 | Buy BeoVision 14

Samsung Smart Hub Family Fridge

It created a stir at this year's CES and now Samsung's super nerdy fridge is ready to transform your kitchen into a hive of notifications and entertainment. Internal cameras enable you to peek inside the fridge when you're away from home (with images and food expiry dates viewable on the Samsung Smart Home app), and you can create a shopping list straight from the fridge while watching TV/listen to the radio via its touchscreen display. Bonkers!

Jura Giga 5 Chrome

The gold standard of coffee machines, the Giga 5 Chrome is one of Jura's most beloved machines – and for good reason. Two powerful grinders make quick work of coffee beans, expertly grinding them to create a flavoursome, smooth cup of joe. Two heating systems and twin pumps means it can produce two different coffees at once, with 19 speciality coffees pre-programmed so all you need to do is push a button.

Ridley Noah SL Disc Ultra

Based on the race-winning Noah SL, this premium road bike will help you ace your ride and nail a new PB. Designed with the added security of hydraulic disc brakes, the Noah SL Disc Ultra is the work of over 18 months of planning and testing, featuring top-spec, wind-cheating F-technology, on hand to help you gain explosive speed, fast. If you're serious about road racing and want a bike to see you through 2017 and beyond, here it is.

Price: £4,499 | Buy Ridley Noah SL Disc Ultra

Samsung UE65KS9500

This 65-inch curved, top-spec Ultra HD TV is a visual tidal wave of dazzling SUHD picture technology, which combines the sharpness of native 4K and depth of HDR with glorious colour range to provide a truly breathtaking image. The magic builds further with great sound, a comprehensive spec and an opulent bevelled bezel creating a premium look.

XMG GTX 1080 SLI Laptop

On the hunt for a gaming laptop with monster specs to handle the most graphics-heavy of AAA games? It's time to call off the search and get your best game on with this hardcore laptop, purpose built for gaming enthusiasts. You'll love the vivid, 17.3-inch Ultra-HD, non-glare IPS screen and easy-touch backlit UK keyboard, and will nerd out over the high-end guts, including a Desktop Skylake Core i7 processor and twin NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards. Beast!

Price: £4,518 | Buy XMG GTX 1080 SLI Laptop

Vintage Electric Tracker Electric Bike

This WW2-style stunner is stuffed with high-spec tech to deliver a smooth, unforgettable ride. A thumb throttle sits on the handlebars for quick speed control, and Pedal Assist applies the right amount of power in relation to how slow or fast you're pedalling. The E-Tracker comes in Street Mode as standard, but upgrade to Race Mode (off-road use only) to utilise a 3,000-watt rear hub motor for speeds of up to 36mph.

Price: £4,950 | Buy Vintage Electric Tracker Electric Bike

Sony VPL-HW65ES Projector

Looking for a mind-blowing home cinema experience? You just found it with this addition to Sony's luxe projector range. Stylish enough for the most opulent of cinema rooms, this Full HD projector, with advanced SXRD panel tech, can display 2D and 3D movies, wowing you with its 1800-lumens brightness and sharp picture. The projector's fan is quiet in use, too, so you won't hear it whirring away during //Frozen//.