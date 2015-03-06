The 10 hottest cars at the Geneva Motorshow 2015
McLaren, Aston Martin et al fight for the fast lane on Fury Road
An absolute bargain at £260,000, the McLaren 675 LT, which stands for 'Longtail', is a lighter, more extreme version of the current 650S with a slightly longer body and some styling tweaks. It looked magnificent on stand with its Airfix model grey paintjob, which will look even better when barrelling around a race circuit. The 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 has been modified to cope with extensive track use, as has the aerodynamic package, but this is still road legal. That means it has an infotainment system and air conditioning to keep the driver cool, as well as a scant amount of carpet in the barebones interior.
£260,000 | www.cars.mclaren.com
One of the most revered sports cars in the world returned this year, boasting the sort of performance figures that make grown men weak at the knees. A 493bhp 4.0-litre, six-cylinder engine is capable of propelling the lightweight racer for the road from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds. It'll cost £131,296 when it goes on sale later this year and will undoubtedly be one of the most focussed and enthralling drives money can buy.
£131,296 | www.porsche.com/uk
The Italian marque is never one to be outdone at a motor show so it prepared a stupidly powerful, lightweight Aventador to have fans salivating all over the well-kept carpets. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce, to give it its full designation, is powered by a 740bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine and weighs about the same as a dehydrated pea. The result is a car that can sprint from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 217mph. Scary stuff.
£238,000 plus tax | www.lamborghini.com
Audi's top-selling supercar has had a thorough refresh for 2015, with new exterior styling, stiffer underpinnings and a lightweight chassis that has been pinched from the Lamborghini Huracan. The interior has also received some serious updates, including a new 'Virtual Cockpit' system that sees a large TFT display replace the old analogue instrument binnacles, which can also be found in the new Audi TT. Its 5.2-litre V10 engine is offered in either 601bhp or 532bhp guises, depending on how much you want to part with, as well as an all-electric e-tron version for the first time.
£119,500 | www.audi.co.uk
Aston was just one of a number of manufacturers to release a stripped-out racing car for the private and extremely well heeled buyer. The Vulcan features a 7.0-litre V12 engine that produces in excess of 800bhp. It will also cost around £1.8million and only 24 examples will ever be built. Guess what? The majority of those have already been snapped up by wealthy Aston customers, who will have to undergo professional race training before they are let loose in their fearsome machines.
£1.8million | www.astonmartin.com
Do you own a Land Rover Defender but feel that it looks a little understated? Do you have a massive inferiority complex? Perhaps you just like the attention. Whatever the issue, Kahn has the perfect vehicle for you with its ludicrous Flying Huntsman. The model is based on a Longnose Defender but receives an extra axle - yeah, it's got six wheels - and a 6.2-litre V8 underneath that elongated hood. Head-swivelling styling comes at a price though, so best start buttering up the bank manager now if you fancy one.
£125,000 | www.kahndesign.com
We've only covered this because our fragile minds need a break from the weight of enormously expensive metal on display this year. Only joking, the Tivoli is well worth your attention because it will start at a refreshing £13,000 for entry-level models and rise to £20,000 for the most premium editions. That money buys a good-looking baby SUV to rival the likes of Nissan's Juke and Renault's Captur. The higher spec versions come with a colour touchscreen infotainment system and a HDMI socket for beaming video content from smartphones and other devices (when parked, obviously), as well as well as rain-sensing wipers and a rear-view camera.
£13,000 | www.ssangyonggb.co.uk
The Serenity isn't quite a concept, nor is it a production-ready vehicle but rather showcases of just how skilled the Rolls-Royce craftspeople are. The interior is decked out in a one-off bolt of silk that the team had to source and have hand-dyed by the Chinese craftspeople. It was then hand-woven by one of Britain's oldest mills and hand-painted by experts in London. Excessive doesn't quite cut it.
£POA | www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com
This is it. This is the final iteration of the long-awaited hot hatch that will go on sale in July with prices starting from £29,995. Honda has added a few bits of exterior chintz to its molten hatch, such as slightly awkward looking air intakes above the front wheels and a massive fixed rear wing. Regardless, the 2.0-litre engine produces a fruity 306bhp that results in a 0-62mph sprint time that is claimed to be class-leading. It's certainly a lot of bang for your buck but only time will tell if it has got the skills to fend off the upcoming Ford Focus RS
£29,995 | www.honda.co.uk
We didn't envy the poor chap who had to back the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman into its space on the stand at the show this year, namely because it measures a whopping 6.50-metres long and the visibility out of the rear isn't exactly excellent. Saying that, the passenger carriage of the exclusive limousine is about as opulent as things get, with the most expensive 3D Burmester stereo system on the market providing the tunes, deep leather seats offering comfort and the optional champagne fridge providing the entertainment. The interior is, in short, quite swank.
£350,000 | www2.mercedes-benz.co.uk