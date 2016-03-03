Cars, cuckoo clocks, supercars, fondue, hypercars: all the best cars from the Geneva Motor Show

Previous Next 1/12

Geneva 2016: the best cars you'll be able to buy at least in theory

It's all well and good salivating over the outrageous concept cars that parade their monstrous engines and enormous rear wings to punters at the 86th Geneva motor show. And lord knows, we did. But what about the stuff that punters can actually buy?"Come on man, show me the cars that I can blow my inheritance on!" we hear you scream.

Well, you're in luck, because the Swiss metal fest was packed to the rafters with production-ready vehicles to suit just about any taste and budget, especially if that budget was rather on the high side.

You want something absolutely insane that will pulverise internal organs and probably have you arrested within minutes of driving it out of the showroom? Koenigsegg has you covered.

Perhaps you merely want a 'sedate' coupe/SUV mash-up with a quality German badge on the bonnet. Lucky you; Audi has just the thing.

Whatever your tastes, if you've got a wad of 'cheddar' you're aching to spend on a new 'whip', daddio, we highly advise that you have a click through this gallery, and start thinking about how to hide bank statements from your better half.

