Best Camera Phones to buy 2014

Apple iPhone 5s

Apple didn't really get the camera right on the iPhone till the 4s, but since then it has gone from strength to strength and it is now one of the main selling points of the device. Even though it still only has an 8MP sensor, it's covered with a Sapphire crystal lens cover and is backside illuminated, which help achieve a greater quality of photo. Instead of a regular flash, Apple fitted the 5s with a TrueTone version, helping definition for skin tones, giving them a more realistic finish. Features wise, the stock Camera app features a panorama mode, face detection and auto image stabilisation, along with a clever burst mode. Video is recorded at 1080p at 30fps, but the coolest addition is the ability to record in slow-motion.

From £550 | Apple | Buy it now from Amazon | Apple iPhone 5s review