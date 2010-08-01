Best camera phones

If a stellar pic-grabber is the first phone feature you look for, here's our pick of the smartphones boasting compact camera quality

1. Sony Ericsson C905+

£229, www.sonyericsson.co.uk

Love: Accurate, 8.1-meg camera with Xenon flash and face recognition

Hate: Some lag. Dull, chunky build

2. Samsung I8910 HD

£445, uk.samsungmobile.com

Love: Superb stills and video for a phone. It's an excellent PMP too

Hate: It's a rather bulky animal

3. Nokia N86

£280, www.nokia.co.uk

Love: Crisp, detailed photos. Speedy start-up. Acres of storage

Hate: Double-led rather than the preferred xenon flash

4. Sony Ericsson Vivaz

£350, www.sonyericsson.co.uk

Love: Eight-meg camera and 720p video at 24fps, plus 8gb storage

Hate: Sluggish Symbian interface

5. Sony Ericsson Satio

£340, www.sonyericsson.co.uk

Love: Stylish, with 12.1 megapixels and the all-important Xenon flash

Hate: Horrid interface

