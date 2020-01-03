Best beauty advent calendars 2020: premium advent calendars from designer brands

The festive season is fast-approaching, Michael Buble is defrosting as we speak, Christmas lights will soon begin to twinkle, and the countdown will soon be on. What better way to countdown to Christmas than with an advent calendar? And we’re not just talking about your bog-standard chocolate kind (although they are great!).

In recent years advent calendars have evolved into something a little more luxurious, from chocolate to cheese and wine, and even beauty. So if you’re a lover of all things glam, you’re sure to love our top picks of beauty advent calendars for 2019. Ranging between £30 and £150, there are calendars to suit everyone.

From designer brands to a mixture of hair, skin and nail products to keep you looking fresh throughout December, here are some of our favourites. Be sure to get them quick while stocks last!

(Image credit: Look Fantastic )

1. Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Magic Makeup Gift Set Get party-ready this festive season Reasons to buy + 12 days of beauty gifts + Reusable beauty box + Great brand

If you’re looking to give your true love a 12 days of Christmas they’ll remember, Charlotte Tilbury has got you covered. This beautiful galaxy designed makeup box is perfect for glamming up this December. Inside you’ll get 12 sparkly drawers to open with a luxury beauty product from Charlotte Tilbury’s range inside. The gift set includes creams, highlighters, lipsticks eye shadows and more. And the best part is, this tower of drawers can be reused to house your makeup or jewellery meaning the packaging doesn’t go to waste – winner. It’s a little more expensive than some, but you’ll get three full-sized beauty products and the total contents come to around £200.

(Image credit: Liberty London)

2. Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar The gift that keeps on giving... Reasons to buy + 18 Full-sized products + Beautiful box + Great mix of gifts

This Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar is beautiful and luxurious both inside and out. Featuring 18 full-sized products (you'd hope so for the price), and 7 samples, this is a great way to get your beauty fix throughout December. You'll get a mixture of perfumes, creams, eye and lip products and aromatherapy. And If there's any products you don't personally like, they'd make great stocking fillers for friends and family. Featuring a gorgeous box that almost makes it hard to resist opening any doors until the 1st.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

3. Mr Porter The 12 Days Of Grooming Kit The best beauty advent calendar for men Reasons to buy + For men + Luxury brands + Useful products

Christmas can often be harsh on your skin – cold weather, late nights, and plenty of alcohol can leave you looking tired, dry and chapped. The Mr Porter 'The 12 Days of Grooming' advent calendar has been created to combat this. Behind every numbered door you'll find one of Mr Porter's favourite lotions, scents and serums from the likes of Dr Dennis Gross, Erno Laszlo and Grown Alchemist, all working to ensure you look your best for the party season. The watercolour-illustrated presentation box makes it ideal for gifting, too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon beauty advent calendar A variety of skincare favourites Reasons to buy + Contents worth over £220 + A mixture of hair, skin and beauty products + Great value for money

Amazon has really outdone themselves this year with a fantastic beauty advent calendar costing just £40.00. This giant box features smaller gift boxes which you pull from the bottom and then they re-stack as the days go by. The box includes hair and beauty products from some well-loved brands including Elemis, Loreal, Real Techniques and many more. This advent calendar is a great way to discover new products and try them out. You’ll get everything from creams and cleansers to make up brushes, face masks and lip glosses. Amazon’s advent calendar is set to be a hit this year.

(Image credit: Space NK)

5. Space NK Advent Calendar - The Beauty Anthology A great advent calendar filled with beauty products from Space NK Reasons to buy + Varied selection of products + Contents worth £550 + Designed to get you through the festive season

Inspired by a beautiful, fairy tale tome, Space NK's redesigned advent calendar contains four chapters to see you through the festive season (Pre-Party, Night-Out, Morning After and Everyday). Each chapter is filled with festive favourites, with products from Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and more. The calendar contains full-size essentials as well as miniatures, which are worth over £550 when sold separately. We love how varied the products are, you might be opening a 111Skin mask one day and a Malin & Goetz deodorant the next.

(Image credit: Mac)

6. MAC Staring You Beauty Advent Calendar Celebrate advent with your favourite products from MAC Reasons to buy + Great selection of makeup + Affordable + MAC best sellers

The advent calendar full of makeup is a must for any MAC fan, filled with 24 pieces of your favourite MAC beauty items to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas. The beautiful, star-shaped box contains a mixture of miniature and full-sized products in a range of trendy and easy-to-wear colours.

(Image credit: Birchbox)

7. Birchbox Countdown to Beauty Advent Calendar A Christmas of sparkles and samples Reasons to buy + Worth £206 + Designer brands inside + Cheaper for subscribers

Birchbox’s Countdown to Beauty is looking promising this year, with a variety of classic products from your favourite brands, along with new products to try and some full-sized items too! This advent calendar is only £70 but you’ll be getting over £200 worth of products throughout December, and if you’re a subscriber to Birchbox already, then you can snap this gift set up for just £59.50 – merry Christmas! It’s selling fast though, so get it before it’s too late!

(Image credit: Clinique)

8. Clinique advent calendar Your skin will be glowing this Christmas Reasons to buy + For all skin types + Includes best of the brand’s products + 24 gifts!

If you’re all about your skincare routine, then this Clinique advent calendar will keep you looking fresh throughout the festive season with its 24 little treats. From perfumes to cleaners, creams and some of their award-winning make-up products, this advent calendar is well worth the money, despite not having any full-sized products in. If you like to try new things, then these miniature products are perfect for you, and perfect for travel too! At £85, it’s on the pricier side but we’re sure you won’t be disappointed with the contents.

(Image credit: Rituals)

9. Rituals Christmas Tree advent calendar Relax this festive season with two Rituals advent calendars on offer Reasons to buy + 2D & 3D options available + Comes gift-wrapped + Attractive design

Rituals have gone full-on festive this year with two beauty advent calendars. The first is a deluxe 3D Christmas tree, with lights and everything! You’ll get 24 little luxuries during the countdown to Christmas, including four candles which you can light during Advent (four Sundays before Christmas). You do need to watch a video tutorial to set this calendar up, but it does come beautifully gift wrapped and delivered to your door for free. If that’s a little bit too extra for you, the 2D calendar is just as spectacular but perhaps with a little less ‘some assembly required’. You’ll still get 24 little luxuries at a slightly cheaper price. Whichever one you go for, you’re sure for a relaxing countdown to Christmas.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. OPI Hello Kitty Limited Edition advent calendar A different nail colour for every day of December Reasons to buy + Variety of nail colours + Limited edition polishes + 25 boxes to open!

This Limited Edition Hello Kitty OPI advent calendar is currently on sale on Amazon for under £50! This cute calendar comes with 25 mini polishes which aren’t available to buy separately. You’ll get a range of colours, sparkles, top coats and base coats and the polishes are chip-proof with a long-wear of 7 days or more. If you like to have nails to match every outfit, then this beauty advent calendar will keep you busy throughout December. Grab it while it’s on sale!

(Image credit: The White Company)

11. The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar This super-popular beauty advent calendar is a winner Reasons to buy + Great brand + Beautiful box + Products worth

Back by popular demand, The White Company's highly covetable advent calendar will make your Christmas countdown especially joyous. Designed to give you a little daily indulgence, The White Company has hidden a gorgeous present behind each of the 24 doors. The treats include generously sized body care products, award-winning skincare, bestselling Seychelles products, on-the-go Sleep essentials, eaux de toilette, votives – and more – in a host of The White Company's bestselling scents. The contents are worth a total of £264!

Liked this?