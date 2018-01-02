Best baby tech 2020: the gear tech dads and mums need for their latest and greatest upgrade

Previous Next 1/11

Best gadgets for babies and new parents

Babies: little bundles of joy that have a tendency to completely and utterly take over lives with their eating and screaming and nappy fouling.

Having a child is one of the most life-altering things that can happen to us human beings and to make matters worse, they don't come with instruction manuals or handy cheat books to make it easier.

One consolation for true Tech Dads and Gadget Mums is that junior is also a great excuse to splash out on a bunch of cool new tech. There are numerous great products out there designed to ease the burden on new mommas and papas: saving you time, freeing up hands to do other things or simply offering peace of mind to paranoid and sleep-deprived brains.

We've collated and tested some ace kit that we think deserves a place in the nursery.

Oh, and check out these pregnancy apps if you haven't actually had your baby yet.