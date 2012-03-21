Little Black Book of Apps 2012: iPhone, Android and more

Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone and iPhone apps guaranteed to boost your tech, from smartphones to chevys in 2012
Good news, 2012 is set for a raft of new smartphones and tablets brandishing quad-core processors, slimline bodies and water-proofing prowess, and that doesn't even include the much rumoured iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3.
Thankfully, T3 has got your back when it comes to apps whether it's the latest apps reviewed on the T3 App Chart or the hottest apps that have landed on our tablets and smartphones each month. But if you are looking for the apps guaranteed to enhance your daily life whether its the grind of a commute or sitting in front of the TV, we've rustled up life-enhancing apps for iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone 7, Smart TVs, Mac and much more that we are calling our little black book of apps...
Little Black Book of Apps: Windows Phone 7
Money
Reuters Finance
Investors need stats and breaking news at their fingertips, and this app offers a huge breadth of financial info. Easy tagging allows you to keep track of key stories.
Price: free
Sport
Premier Leagues +
Keep up with football scores as they happen thanks to self-updating live tiles. You can even moonlight once in a while with two sets of goal notifications running at once. Judas.
Price: £2.49
Fashion
Tie Mentor
Stay abreast of today's ever-changing cravat fashions with seven types of tie knots explained simply through easy-to-follow visuals. At last, you can ditch the clip-on and dress like an adult.
Price: Free
Shopping
Shopsavvy
Integrated with Bing search, this lets you scan items as you shop and then peruse the lists of cheapest web prices that it proffers. Boasts an extensive selection of outlets, too.
Price: Free
Productivity
Connectivity Shortcuts
One of Windows phone's foibles is the rigmarole associated with simple tasks. This saves time and hassle by keeping all your battery sapping connections under one tile.
Price: Free
Home improvement
DIY
Does the very mention of DIY make you weep? Piss-easy calculators stop you running out of paint midway through a wall or finding no more tiles are left with only one wall of the wetroom done.
Price: £0.79
Reading
My Reading List
User-friendly suite of tools lets you keep track of all the novels you've got on the go, and is one of the few apps to let you flag up future tomes.
Price: £0.79
Medical
First Aid
When it's time to be a hero, there's no shame in whipping out an app that's stacked with simple instructions to help a fellow human. A large and diverse range of fascinating injuries is covered and sorted.
Price: Free
Photography
Pictures Lab
Uncluttered and polished photo-boffer provides myriad touch-up effects at the sought-after, sub-£2.30 price bracket.
Price: £2.29
Travel
GPS Speedometer
Be it running, cycling or even flying, this app reveals current, top and average speeds, keeping you entertained as you rack up the kilometres.
Price: £0.79
Music
Ministry of Sound
Fan of the Elephant and Castle-based super club? Want to check out pictures of you “having it” last night? You can with this slick package, and it offers a plethora of radio stations playing the latest “rinsing flavas”, too.
Price: Free
Time Waster
The Impossible Game
Very hard yet also very simple, a bit like Vinnie Jones, this is as addictive as chocolate coated crack swaddled in bubble wrap. Hours will perish as you navigate a block through a 2D platform.
Price: £0.79
Epic Game
The Harvest
A wide-ranging, 3D sci-fi RPG with graphics that show off the power of your Windows Phone and the sort of longevity that'll have you playing for months on end.
Price: £5.49
News
Pulse
Struggling to keep up with all the news feeds around? Add content from the biggest publishers to the most mentally ill bloggers, and view it all in one of the slickest uis Windows Marketplace has to offer.
Price: Free
Cooking
All Recipes Dinner Spinner
Whether you're more Heston Blumenthal or Heston Services, this Russian Roulette of nosh lets you choose from thousands of recipes at the spin of a virtual wheel.
Price: Free
Business
QR Business Card
At a crucial meeting and forgotten your business card? avert disaster and give the illusion of competence with this app, which creates a QR code to supply your details. it supports multiple identities – handy if you're a terrorist or spy.
Price: Free
Networking
WNM Live
Like ChatRoulette without the fear of genitals, this lets you talk anonymously to other WP users over 3G or Wi-Fi. You can share local links and favourite non-crazies for further chatting.
Price: Free
Video
SuperTube HD
Lets you watch or download HQ and HD YouTube videos on the go, with Zune syncing.
Price: £0.99
Organisation
Pocket Recorder
Start recording with one touch from the start menu, tag photos with sounds or create ringtones from your ramblings. A must-have.
Price: £0.79
Education
Nihao
Keep up with the lingo of the next world superpower with this straightforward, interactive Chinese language app. audio and video help you along the path to enlightenment.
Price: Free
Little Black Book of Apps: iOS
Money
iCurrency Pad
Super-quick calculator cum-currency converter keeps itself up to date with world exchange rates, with everything from pounds sterling to guinean francs covered.
Price: £0.69 (or 53 rupees)
Sport
London 2012
Everything you could ever wish to know about the 2012 Olympics in one app. Every event, venue and gold medal Britain will fail to win, right at your fingertips.
Price: £0.69
Fashion
Style.com
Browse videos and seemingly endless photo galleries from the world's catwalks, with a dedicated men's fashion tab for dapper chaps.
Price: Free
Shopping
Quickscan Pro
Snap a code on the side of any product and Quickscan takes to the web to ferret out the best possible price for online purchase. That's sure to make you popular in Selfridges.
Price: £0.69
Productivity
RemoteMouse
Convert your iPhone into an oversized touchpad and even keyboard for your PC. Leaving the couch just became unnecessary…
Price: £1.49
Home Improvement
iHandy Carpenter
With its accelerometer, the iPhone was almost specifically built to be used as a spirit level (and nothing else). iHandy offers this and other nifty DIY tools, including a pendulum, ruler and, er, compass.
Price: £1.49
Reading
Zinio
Never buy a mag again – except ours, obviously. Download whole issues of your favourites and pinch-to-zoom your way through them. Yes, we are on there, if our official T3: iPad Edition is too video- and extras-packed for you.
Price: Free
Medical
3D Brain
A spinnable 3D model of the inside of your noggin. explore everything from the corpus callossum to the Broca's area and the frontotemporal lobe before even considering going ahead with your long-planned home trepanation.
Price: Free
Photography
Pro HDR
Takes two photos at different exposures and blends them for optimum light balance – dark foregrounds are brightened but without it making the sky appear as if the sun has supernova'd, for instance. Much better than the iPhone's builtin HDR function.
Price: £1.49
Travel
Tripit
Magically converts airline confirmation emails into information like departure time, gate and seat number for easy, panic-free check-in.
Price: Free
Music
SoundHound
Can identify a tune in seconds, even if it's just you singing or even humming it, and will also find lyrics for some songs. A good backup or alternative to the similar Shazam.
Price: Free
Time Waster
Copter
The classic helicopter Flash game lands on iPhone. save your doomed chopper from smashing against neon green obstacles.
Price: £0.69
Epic Game
Papa Sangre
Superbly dark horror game with no graphics that uses the iPhone's stereo sound to guide you blindly through the land of the Dead.
Price: £2.99
News
iReddit
A massive online community of “best of the web” sub-hubs, from world politics to Lolcats, now in slick app format.
Price: Free
Cooking
Michel Roux Jr
Rictus-grinned, perma stubbled, double- Michelin-starred chef whisks – and chops, grates and sous-vides – his way on to ios with his own app, replete with video recipes.
Price: £5.49
Business
Secret Folder
Password-protected storage for keeping financial details, billion-pound business plans, and top-secret dossiers. And porn.
Price: £1.99
Networking
IMO
Top-dog instant message client rolls all your accounts into one handy chat app, from MSN to Skype to Steam.
Price: Free
Video
AirVideo
This media streamer pipes video from your computer to your iPhone over Wi-Fi. If it meets a format your iPhone doesn't like, it'll even convert it for you.
Price: £1.99
Organisation
White Noise
Force your brain into submission with this excellent sleep hacking app, which drowns out everything from roadworks to sleeptalking spouses with various flavours of droning static.
Price: £1.49
Education
TED
Hundreds of 20-minute talks by top boffins on everything from music to neuroscience, without the TED conference's infamously hefty attendance fee.
Price: Free
Little Black Book of Apps: Android
Money
EasyMoney 1.0
A handy app that includes bill reminders, budget planner and an expense tracker, so you can stay on top of your finances, both business and pleasure-related.
Price: £5.99
Sport
Sky Sports Football Score Centre Live scores
Commentary, news, and even a pub finder to watch the game in 3D. It looks great, too, though we wonder why they chose Jeff Stelling over Millie Clode as host.
Price: Free
Fashion
Pose: Share and Discover Style
See what trendsetters are wearing, find out where to buy the same, and upload your own pics so strangers can admire your string vest and trilby combo. Also useful to see what to buy the girlfriend.
Price: Free
Shopping
NetVoucherCodes Vouchers
GPS takes a while to find local deals, but it got us £70 off a Samsung Galaxy S II at a Three store, as well as half-price supermarket electrical goodies.
Price: Free
Productivity
PocketCloud Explore
Access what's on your home desktop from your phone. Means you can work from the pub – just don't sign off emails with “You're my besht mate you are…”
Price: £0.99
Home improvement
Home Electrical Safety Check
Breaks down electricals by room, and gives the basics on fuse box, cables, sockets, light fittings, and more. If things don't go to plan, see the Red Cross app below.
Price: Free
Reading
Gertrude McFuzz by Dr. Seuss
Classic story which you can read or have read to you. You can also set it to go like a slideshow with pages turning automatically. Come to think of it, your children might quite like this, too.
Price: £1.23
Medical
First Aid by British Red Cross
Advice for 18 hair-raising scenarios, with step-by-step advice and tips. Let's hope you don't have to use it, eh?
Price: Free
Photography
360 Panorama
Lets you stitch snaps into a panorama, then tilt the phone to scroll around, like you're bouncing around inside the picture.
Price: £0.63
Travel
Route 66 Maps +
Satnav with augmented reality to map your route on to the real world, so you can see exactly which turning to take. You're going to need a better excuse for being late…
Price: Free
Music
UberHype
Recommends music based on what people are blogging about. As a result you can impress people at parties by talking at them about your love for top new artistes Scragnugget, DJ Plum and Zyyxxyl 37.
Price: Free
Time Waster
Flick Golf Extreme
Tee off from canyons, fighter jets and icebergs, in this game of quite literally crazy golf. It's from the folks behind the truly immense Flick Kick Football.
Price: £1.49
Epic Game
Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation
Amazing first-person shooter with 12-player multiplayer mode and graphics that make most other mobile games look like Snake and finally justifies the investment in a dualcore handset.
Price: £4.99
News
Tech City
Keeps you up to date on the government's Tech City initiative of startups and companies around Old Street's Silicon Roundabout in east London. Invaluable for tech groupies and movers and shakers.
Price: Free
Cooking
170,000+ Recipes BigOven
As the name suggests, over 170,000 recipes on your phone, with a recession-busting, waste-reducing mode that suggests what to make with leftovers.
Price: Free
Business
YousendIt
Now, not only can you send large files from your phone, you can sign documents, modify files and save them in the cloud, too. Free (sub required to send files larger
than 50MB)
Price: Free
Networking
Chime.in
Like Twitter, but built around specific interests rather than an endless stream of disparate guff. You can share on Twitter and Facebook, too.
Price: Free
Video
Escape and Control
Jon Ronson's acclaimed, ongoing documentary series about the dark forces trying to control the internet. At time of writing there were six episodes, but look out for more soon.
Price: Free
Organisation
Awesome! Notifier
Not a great looker, but does let you reply to texts straight from a locked screen, so handy if you're busy.
Price: Free
Education
My day with WH Words
Uses a story to encourage kids with autism and Down's syndrome to talk about their day. Also helps with other conversational skills.
Price: £1.93
Little Black Books of Apps: BlackBerry
Money
Money for BlackBerry
Keep track of your personal finances with scheduled transactions and multiple accounts making it easy to monitor wonga levels. Also converts currencies.
Price: £10
Sport
ESPN Goals
Get highlight clips, live scores and match stats from Premier League games right as they happen, with whole match highlights and round-up clips soon after the final whistle.
Price: Free
Fashion
Fashion News service by 360 Fashion
Get the most fabulous style articles from the fash-biz, with BBM features in OS7, as well as offline storage and background updates. Balancing on couture's cutting edge has never been simpler.
Price: Free
Shopping
Sccope UK
BlackBerry's scan and-price-check app is distinguished by a wish list that monitors prices longer term as they (hopefully) drop, and a name that looks like it's spelled wrong.
Price: Free
Productivity
MyTasks
Sort your tasks into projects, enable due dates and reminders for them, tag them by colour for sorting, and even mark them at different levels of completion. A life-saver for the scatter-brained.
Price: Free
Home Improvement
Home Improvement Checklist
Never forget essential DIY equipment or materials with this app, which lets you easily create checklists and group them by job.
Price: £2
Reading
Kobo
This Kindle alternative offers a sterling range of books, while its e-reader side lets you adjust the font so you can read clearly even on smaller screens.
Price: Free
Medical
I.C.E.
Enter information such as allergies, blood type and next of kin into this app, and keep it on your home screen. Simple and clear, as it should be. Name stands for “In Case of Emergency” and not, as you might have thought, “Igloo Containing Elephants”.
Price: Free
Photography
A+ Picture Effects and Photo Editor
Customisable tools, fi lters and effects for your BB's snaps. You need a newer handset if you want speedy processing, but the results are worth the wait on older ones.
Price: £1
Travel
TubeBuddy
With live departure boards for London Underground and DLR stations, and a constantly updating screen detailing common transport problems such as “person under train”, “wrong type of dust on tracks” and “runaway horses blocking signals”.
Price: Free
Music
TuneIn radio
Your iPhone-owning chums may crow about TuneIn, but it's actually on BlackBerry, too, offering scads of searchable stations in categories from easy listening to deathcore.
Price: Free
Time Waster
Dragon Fire
Starts off as a gentle exercise in guiding coloured orbs to their destination, but quickly becomes tricky. Fiendishly addictive, it's a perfectly executed afternoon stealer.
Price: £1
Epic Game
Final Fantasy
More “Initial Fantasy” really, as this is part one of the massively sprawling, classic RPG series. Craft your team from six character classes, then shank Earth Fiends with gay abandon.
Price: £5
News
RSS Guru
A simple, easy-to browse interface complete with picture thumbnails. Comes with feeds from the BBC, CNN et al and you can paste in URLs to add your own faves.
Price: £2
Cooking
Patrik's Easy Cooking
This doesn't just let you search for recipes by keyword or browse for types of cuisine, but also tempts you with sumptuous-looking photography and a favourites feature.
Price: £3
Business
Timr
A gloriously simple, paperless way to keep track of working time and/or mileage, via the timr.com web service.
Price: Free
Networking
Ubersocial
This powerful Twitter client offers cross posting to Facebook and the ability to update your BBM status, as well as an Inner Circle feature for seeing tweets from those who fascinate you most.
Price: Free
Video
Player for YouTube
Get access to the video king's best features in a B-Berry-tailored stylee. View channels, search and bookmark videos, share them and play them in high quality, too.
Price: Free
Organization
Evernote
The ultimate organisation tool syncs with your other devices over the cloud. Upload text notes and image reminders, record voice memos and access your stored notes seamlessly from just about anything with electricity in it.
Price: Free
Education
UK Car Driving Theory Test
Reduce driving-test stress with this little baby, which sets mock tests including actual questions the DSA may ask. You can also revise specific topic areas, when I tap the dashboard…
Price: £6
Little Black Books of Apps: Smart TV apps
Asphalt 5
Panasonic Viera
This TV partnership with Gameloft pays time-killing dividends as this retina searing racer makes its merry way to smart Vieras.
Price: Free
Muzu.tv
Samsung Smart TV
Provides gig footage, music videos and interviews with all your favourite artists, a bit like MTV did when it still used to play music.
Price: Free
Acetrax
Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Philips, Toshiba
Movies on demand to you, sir, from the comfort of your sofa. Some blockbusters, a smattering of oldies, and no subscription required.
Price: Free (£3.49 average rental)
Fandango
Samsung Smart TV
Has you covered when it comes to movies, with release dates, trailers, showing times and critic and fan reviews.
Price: Free
Little Black Book of Apps: In-car apps
Ford Sync & Applink
Conjoin your smartphone to your car's computer, then use mobile apps via the dashboard, steering wheel buttons or voice recognition.
Price: Free
Audi Google Earth
Know where you are, wherever you are, as built in to the A7 Sportback, powered by Nvidia's Tegra 3 chip.
Price: Free
Dash Command
Uses your smartphone's accelerometer and GPS to provide a virtual dashboard, showing everything, from engine speed to time travelled in each gear.
Price: £34.99 iTunes; £19.11, Android Market
Onstar remoteLinkapp
Gives you magical powers over your Chevrolet. Scare people with your horn, lock and unlock your doors and check your fuel and oil levels remotely.
Price: Free
Little Black Book of Apps: PC and Mac apps
Desktop Curtain
Overlays wallpaper to hide everything on your desktop. Handy for screen grabs.
Price: £1.19, Mac
Call recorder for Skype
Record video calls and share them with friends.
Price: $19.95, MaC
Recuva
Recover (see what they did there) files deleted from your PC's trash, camera or MP3 player.
Price: Free, PC
Psychonauts
This forgotten gaming gem from Tim “Day Of The Tentacle” Schafer is the perfect blend of platforming and puzzling.
Price: £6.99, Mac
Eraser
App that rids your PC of any sensitive info by repeatedly overwriting till it's all a big, unintelligible mess. For when you have to nuke the site from orbit – just to be sure.
Price: Free, PC