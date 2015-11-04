Best Apple Watch smart home products and apps for HomeKit and beyond…

Previous Next 1/10

Intro/Withings Home

Thanks to the likes of the Withings Home pictured here, Apple HomeKit and other tech with the word "Home" in it, smart home tech is sloooowly taking off in Apple-using households. Over in Android land there's SmartThings and another set of standards and gadgets, many of which overlap with their iOS brethren.

Now sure, your smartphone can control all this stuff. Whether that's commanding a coffee from your smart espresso maker downstairs before you roll out of bed, or turning up the central heating as you head home from work, it can all be done from your smart device.

However, the connected life gets a whole lot easier with the launch of the Apple Watch. No more fishing out your phone just to turn the lights on, and Siri integration for many of these products (and all HomeKit tech) means you can finally make your kettle boil by talking to it, without being burned as a witch.

To celebrate this momentous development, we've rounded up ten of the best smart home automation apps for the Apple Watch, starting with Withings' Home cam. All prices are for hardware and the apps are free, unless noted.

Withings Home HD • £130

French firm, Withings, is a pioneer in the internet of things and its smart home products have all been very Apple-friendly, so it's no surprise that the Home HD camera is the first smart camera to have a companion WatchOS app AND an Apple TV app. It's not compatible with HomeKit, however as that doesn't yet support cameras.

Home HD is an elegant high-def video camera with two-way audio, making it ideal for use as a baby monitor. You can even trigger it remotely to play a lullaby. But its environmental sensors also detect motion, noise and air quality so the companion iOS Home Monitor app gives you quite a lot of useful data, including a timeline of events.

The WatchOS app extends much of this info to your Watch in a more manageable feed, so for instance, if you allow Glances in the Watch settings, you will see the latest event, which could be a change in air quality, or movement and a still shot of your chosen room. But the Watch app also allows you to play video clips and speak through the inbuilt speaker, so you don't need to reach for your phone every time you want to check on junior, or ask the man in the stripey jumper and the bag marked sway to kindly put down your silverware and depart.