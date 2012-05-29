By T3 Online
Best Android Gadgets: Top Google-powered tech
Proof that Google is not just about smartphones and tablets...
Proof that Google is not just about smartphones and tablets...
An Android-powered device that is also compatible with the iPod and iPhone, Parrot's slick in-car stereo operator houses a 3.2-inch, colour display and detachable faceplate that doubles as a remote. Running on a bespoke version of Android, users can get access to dedicated apps such as Maps, Tunein and now streaming music service Deezer as well as GPS mapping over 3G with points of interest, internet radio, voice-activated dialling and contact photos for incoming calls.
Price: £260 | Link: Parrot
These are exactly the sort of goggles that James Bond would wear during a frantic downhill ski battle, with lots of poorly trained mafia henchmen in generic militia uniforms. The MOD Live Goggles provide the wearer with a variety of GPS-enabled analytics, such as speed, altitude, distance travelled and even location and temperature data. So where does Android come in? Google's OS is responsible for taking the data and getting it to you, displaying it via a heads-up display (HUD) on your goggles.
Price: £320 | Link: Recon Instruments
Sony's iconic Walkman player has always been a pioneer for personal music players. The original cassette player was a revolution and its Discman personal CD players continued the tradition with market-leading sound. The next generation is represented by the Sony Z-Series Walkman with Android. The Z-Series carries Android 2.3 Gingerbread and with access to every app the store has to offer, while also bringing the music downloads and movie rental portals, this is in essence an Android equivalent to the iPod Touch.
Price: £299.99 | Link: Sony
Sony's SmartWatch is a Android-enabled watch that links to your phone via Bluetooth. As well as displaying phone and SMS alerts, the SmartWatch also updates you on your social networks, provided your phone is connected to wireless or 3G internet. The watch-face is a small colour screen, much like the touch-screen on the iPod Nano. You can customize this watch-face with Android apps, depending on how you want to use it. Think of the SmartWatch as less of a timepiece, and more of a small wireless interface for your phone.
Price: £150 | Link: Sony
NOX's wireless headphones give you a 2.4-inch colour touch screen on the left ear-cup. Via the magic of Android and WiFi, these cans will download and run pretty much any Android music app, including VoIP apps. These headphones aren't just a gimmick though. They deliver glorious 7.1 surround sound to your ears, although how all this affects the battery life is a question worth asking. We'd be surprised if these headphones will last as long as your walkman off a single charge.
Price: £TBC | Link: NOX Audio
In passive mode, the Cybertecture Mirror functions as a regular mirror, giving you real-time visuals on your face and helping you do your make-up. As you've probably guessed though, this is no ordinary mirror. With built in digital display and Wi-Fi, the Cybertecture Mirror provides real-time news, weather and the like, as well as augmenting itself to your reflection, giving you information on your health and even helping with your exercise form.
Price: TBC | Link: Cybertecture
Tracks stock using a barcode reader to ensure you never run out of beer or Gruyère, ordering items online when you're running low. “Been done before,” you cry? Well, how about this: search for a recipe on the built-in touchscreen and LG's software will pre-heat the oven and handle timings for you.
Price: TBC | Link: LG
Smartphone-like in looks, the HD snapper hosts a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with a 16.0-Megapixel sensor and 3x optical zoom to capture your footage. There's Wi-Fi connectivity, content uploading to social networking sites via a single button, Google Play access and 32GB of storage via a MicroSD card. On board photo editing and automatic face and smile detection ensures the Android snapper has some impressive specs.
Price: TBC | Link: Polaroid
While there's already a barrage of Android fitness apps already knocking around the Google Play Store, Motorola's smart music player and performance tracker is very much in the iPod nano mould. Using advanced AccuSense technology and GPS the MOTOACTV to track your every turn and every hill, there's Android compatibility to take calls while the MOTOACTV works out which songs motivate you the most and arranges them into playlists.
Price: £244.99 (8GB model) | Link: Motorola
Rather disappointingly, Lenovo does not have plans to bring its first ever TV to the UK, but maybe one day it will change its mind, and let everyone have a play with this Android-packing telly. The Smart TV which runs on Android Ice Cream Sandwich let's you integrate apps from Lenovo's app store and also comes with two controllers a game pad for playing games from the Lenovo Store and a touch, motion and voice enabled remote control similar to LG's Magic Remote.
Link: Lenovo
Google's Project Glass is one of the tech world's more exciting innovations. Augmented reality headsets are not a new idea, but one feels that a head-mounted display (HMD) with the might of Google behind it has a great chance of coming to fruition. Central to the success of Project Glass is Android, which will handle all the HMD's heads-up information (weather, check-ins, maps, video-calls etc) as well as recognising verbal commands.
Link: Google Project Glass