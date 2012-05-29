Best Android Gadgets: Top Google-powered tech

Previous Next 4/11

Sony SmartWatch

Sony's SmartWatch is a Android-enabled watch that links to your phone via Bluetooth. As well as displaying phone and SMS alerts, the SmartWatch also updates you on your social networks, provided your phone is connected to wireless or 3G internet. The watch-face is a small colour screen, much like the touch-screen on the iPod Nano. You can customize this watch-face with Android apps, depending on how you want to use it. Think of the SmartWatch as less of a timepiece, and more of a small wireless interface for your phone.

Price: £150 | Link: Sony