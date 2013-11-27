Best Amazon Kindle cases: Top covers for Kindle and Paperwhite

Previous Next 4/7

Marware Vassen Kindle cover

A good option if you're looking to save a bit of cash, this Vassen cover has a micro suede inner to protect from scratches and a strong exterior. As it has the folio design, the whole of the device is protected, not just the front like you get with some cases. It may not be quite as snazzy as the Amazon or Proportia cases, but it still comes in a few different colour options.

Price: £14.99 | Marware