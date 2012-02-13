Best Amazon Kindle 4 cases and covers to buy in 2012

The best protection for your new Kindle

By

1/11
Ted Baker Amazon Kindle 4 leather case

Ted Baker Amazon Kindle 4 leather case

Ted Baker Amazon Kindle 4 leather case

If you like your tech protection understated and have had your hands on one of the Ted Baker iPhone 4S cases, you'll know that your Kindle is in safe hands. Made from faux leather, the Ted Baker Kindle case is available in black, white and pink and should add a little style to your morning commute.

Price: £44.95 (available in black, white and pink)

Link: Proporta

2/11
Illumicase K4 Black Leather Case

Illumicase K4 Black Leather Case

Illumicase K4 Black Leather Case

A faux-leather cover that adds a reading light, but is actually available to order right now, unlike Amazon's own lit Kindle case. Magnets hold the case closed when not in use, a la Apple's Smart Covers.

Price: £18.00

Link: Amazon

3/11
Amazon Kindle Leather Case

Amazon Kindle Leather Case

Amazon Kindle Leather Case

Amazon's official Kindle case, and currently the one they actually have in stock. Fits the Kindle 4 like a leather, stylish glove.

Price: £30.99

Link: Amazon

4/11
Proporta Leather Style Case

Proporta Leather Style Case

Proporta Leather Style Case

A sporty faux-leather sleeve, this Proporta case closes with a button popper and is streaked with jazzy green.

Price: £29.95

Link: Proporta

5/11
Amazon Kindle Leather Lit Case

Amazon Kindle Leather Lit Case

Amazon Kindle Leather Lit Case

Ignore the dozens of one-star reviews on Amazon - these are all complaints about Amazon's lack of stock. The lit case itself was a big hit with the previous generation of Kindle (or Kindle Keyboard, as it's now known), and adds night time reading to the device usually lacking on account of the e-ink screen.

Price: £49.99

Link: Amazon

6/11
Proporta Leather Style Pouch for Kindle 4

Proporta Leather Style Pouch for Kindle 4

Proporta Leather Style Pouch for Kindle 4

A faux leather pouch from case veterans ProPorta, the Kindle 4 slips in and out of this button-clasp sleeve, offering solid protection when not in use.

Price: £19.95

Link: Porporta

7/11
Belkin Verve Tab Folio Case

Belkin Verve Tab Folio Case

Belkin Verve Tab Folio Case

A stylish alternative to Amazon's official Kindle case, this leather case from Belkin holds the Kindle in place with leather straps and closes with a magnetic clasp.

Price: £29.99

Link: Amazon

8/11
Marware Atlas Kindle Case

Marware Atlas Kindle Case

Marware Atlas Kindle Case

A folio-style case with a soft fabric interior. The outside is imitation leather, but the light colours are a nice break from the standard dour, darker Kindle cases.

Price: £26.99

Link: Amazon

9/11
Marware Eco-View Case

Marware Eco-View Case

Marware Eco-View Case

With fake leather on the outside and "microsuede" on the inside, the Eco-View case is a solid blend of luxury and green thinking. It's also something of a looker, if business-chic is your thing.

Price: £29.99

Link: Amazon

10/11
Tuff Luv Kindle Case

Tuff Luv Kindle Case

Tuff Luv Kindle Case

This Tuff Luv case is made from hemp and cotton for eco-warrior credentials. The Kindle is held in place with straps and the case closes with a popper.

Price: £22.95

Link: MobileFun

11/11
Marware Jurni Case

Marware Jurni Case

Marware Jurni Case

A durable nylon case, the Jurni offers a zipper closure as well as standard scratch protection for your Kindle 4, and is available in a range of different colours.

Price: £26.99

Link: Amazon

