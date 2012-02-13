Best Amazon Kindle 4 cases and covers to buy in 2012
The best protection for your new Kindle
The best protection for your new Kindle
Ted Baker Amazon Kindle 4 leather case
If you like your tech protection understated and have had your hands on one of the Ted Baker iPhone 4S cases, you'll know that your Kindle is in safe hands. Made from faux leather, the Ted Baker Kindle case is available in black, white and pink and should add a little style to your morning commute.
Price: £44.95 (available in black, white and pink)
Link: Proporta
Illumicase K4 Black Leather Case
A faux-leather cover that adds a reading light, but is actually available to order right now, unlike Amazon's own lit Kindle case. Magnets hold the case closed when not in use, a la Apple's Smart Covers.
Price: £18.00
Link: Amazon
Amazon Kindle Leather Case
Amazon's official Kindle case, and currently the one they actually have in stock. Fits the Kindle 4 like a leather, stylish glove.
Price: £30.99
Link: Amazon
Proporta Leather Style Case
A sporty faux-leather sleeve, this Proporta case closes with a button popper and is streaked with jazzy green.
Price: £29.95
Link: Proporta
Amazon Kindle Leather Lit Case
Ignore the dozens of one-star reviews on Amazon - these are all complaints about Amazon's lack of stock. The lit case itself was a big hit with the previous generation of Kindle (or Kindle Keyboard, as it's now known), and adds night time reading to the device usually lacking on account of the e-ink screen.
Price: £49.99
Link: Amazon
Proporta Leather Style Pouch for Kindle 4
A faux leather pouch from case veterans ProPorta, the Kindle 4 slips in and out of this button-clasp sleeve, offering solid protection when not in use.
Price: £19.95
Link: Porporta
Belkin Verve Tab Folio Case
A stylish alternative to Amazon's official Kindle case, this leather case from Belkin holds the Kindle in place with leather straps and closes with a magnetic clasp.
Price: £29.99
Link: Amazon
Marware Atlas Kindle Case
A folio-style case with a soft fabric interior. The outside is imitation leather, but the light colours are a nice break from the standard dour, darker Kindle cases.
Price: £26.99
Link: Amazon
Marware Eco-View Case
With fake leather on the outside and "microsuede" on the inside, the Eco-View case is a solid blend of luxury and green thinking. It's also something of a looker, if business-chic is your thing.
Price: £29.99
Link: Amazon
Tuff Luv Kindle Case
This Tuff Luv case is made from hemp and cotton for eco-warrior credentials. The Kindle is held in place with straps and the case closes with a popper.
Price: £22.95
Link: MobileFun
Marware Jurni Case
A durable nylon case, the Jurni offers a zipper closure as well as standard scratch protection for your Kindle 4, and is available in a range of different colours.
Price: £26.99
Link: Amazon