Whether it's keeping your Kindle safe and secure or adding a little style to the Amazon e-reader ranks, here's T3's pick of the best Amazon Kindle 3 covers to buy right now
The Amazon Kindle 3 became Amazon's top seller ever in December 2010, and has sold millions to date.
The combination of the newer Kindle 3 and purpose-built Kindle apps for Android, iPad, iPhone and Windows Phone 7 which will seamlessy sync your reading list has made it our favourite e-reader available now.
It's also one of the cheapest, even post-VAT rises. One thing we've noticed though, is that finding a decent Kindle 3 cover isn't easy.
So sit back, put down the Kindle for a second and check out our breakdown of the best Amazon Kindle 3 covers around.
The Proporta Amazon Kindle 3 case has a tough aluminium plate lining that protects the Kindle screen - ideal for slinging into your bag...
Price: £29.95
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
This Wrappers Alcantara Dot sleeve for Kindle 3 will undoubtedly match your sportscar interior...
Price: £26 plus £3.50 p&p
Buy it here: CaseClosed
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
This CaseClosed 100% natural German Wool Felt sleeve for Kindle 3 strikes an understated, but classy note...
Price: £20 plus £3.50 p&p
Buy it here: CaseClosed
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
The kaddy for Amazon Kindle 3 transforms your Kindle 3 into a sturdy and sophisticated personal notebook. With a classic elastic band enclosure and a rigid frame to fend off drops and bumps, your Kindle 3 will remain protected in style.
Price: $29.99
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
The Waitrose option: Wrappers peach skin linen sleeve for Kindle 3
Price: $29.99
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
Handcrafted from the finest quality faux leather, this lined case will keep your Kindle 3 safe and sound...
Price: £29.95
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
For a truly immersive experience, check out the waterproof Kindle 3 cover
Price: £19.95
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
Ted Baker branded kindle cover, made of faux leather and available in black and white. This keeps the kindle looking chic and stylish.
Price: £45
Buy it here: Buy it here
Amazon Kindle 3 review | Best Tablets
Amazon Kindle 3 Tips and tricks video