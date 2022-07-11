These are the best Amazon Echo devices to buy on Prime day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's Echo range has expanded rapidly in recent years to include not only an assortment of smart speakers but also the Echo Show models with screens and video calling capabilities.

If you're considering buying a new smart speaker, to either upgrade or expand your current collection, there's no better time to do it. Amazon devices such as the Echo and Echo Show always feature heavily among the best Prime Day deals, providing big discounts on both single products and bundles.

If you're looking for more smart home options, there's also the range of Amazon Fire Sticks for streaming, eero Wifi router and Blink security cameras to consider, among others. Below are some of the best deals on Echo devices available now. Also check out our wider Amazon devices deals piece for more products.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The latest version of Amazon's smallest smart speaker (if you exclude the Flex) got a huge bump in sound quality. This made the Echo Dot a valid option for a bedroom or kitchen speaker.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th gen) with clock: was £59.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

An extra £10 might sound like a lot to add a clock face to the Echo Dot but it allows the device to replace your bedside or kitchen clock, ticking off two things in one.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

The Echo is larger and offers more premium audio than the Echo Dot. With 39% off the list price, you can now find it for just a little over £50, bundled with a smart bulb.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5: was £74.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

If you want to go one step up on the bedroom clock, the Echo Show is the answer. With its 5.5-inch screen, it can do so much more than just show the time. From video calls and viewing security cameras to news and weather. With a massive 53% off, it's an easy choice.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (1st gen): was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

With its larger 8-inch screen, the Echo Show 8 becomes more practical for places like the kitchen, where you can view recipes, video and take video calls. The newer 2nd gen model has a better camera but if that doesn't matter to you, this earlier model is a bargain, especially at 40% off.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 10: was £239.99, now £189.99 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

This is where things get serious. The Echo Show 10 boasts a significant 10.1-inch screen with a 13MP camera that can follow you around as you chat on video calls. You can also put that moving camera to use as a security cam when you're out of the house. With 21% off right now, the Echo Show 10 might not be cheap but it's certainly good value.