10 best alarm clocks 2018

Morning person or not; getting out of bed in the morning is rarely something any of us want to do, especially in the cold winter months, and the sound of an alarm clock ringing in your ear may cause you to recoil into the depths of your duvet. However, alarm clocks aren’t what they used to be. There are a whole host of gadgets out there that cater to your sleeping habits.

If you tend to keep pressing snooze until the very last second, opt for a loud vibrating alarm that will literally shake you awake, or if you’re a real grump in the morning, a “sunrise” clock will create the illusion of waking up naturally with emulated sunlight.

How to buy the best alarm clock for you

A simple analogue clock will get the job done, but you’ll also be pleased to hear that in our world of technology, many alarm clocks do more than just tell the time, doubling as a Bluetooth speaker, iPhone dock and FM radio, so you can wake up to your favourite song.

Built in lamps are also a good choice for those who like read before bed or want to have breakfast in bed while reading the newspaper (does anyone really have time for that?).

So don’t be late, take a look at some of the best alarm clocks on the market that will have you up bright and early.

Our pick of the best alarm clocks to buy today

1. Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock A stubborn wakeup call for stubborn sleepers Specifications Best for: Serial snoozers Back-up battery: 9V Alarm options: 2 Reasons to buy + Shaker pad + Very loud Reasons to avoid - Fiddly - Pricey for a clock Today's Best Deals AU $60.06 View at Amazon

The Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock is as relentless as it sounds and is one of the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers. This clock is incredibly loud and includes a shaker pad that is placed underneath your pillow to literally shake you awake. It’s incredibly annoying, but if you think there is no other way you’re going to get up on time, this is sure to do the trick. It features two different programmable alarms (both as piercingly loud as each other) and an adjustable snooze button for those who just can’t kick the habit. This is ideal for those who need a kick up the backside in the morning.

2. Phillips Wake-Up Light Spring into action even on the cloudiest of days with this sunrise lamp Specifications Best for: SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) Back-up battery: None Alarm options: Light and sound Reasons to buy + Emulates sunrise + Bright LED lamp Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No battery back-up

If the thought of the Sonic Bomb makes you recoil in fear of your day ahead, then opt for the Phillips Wake Up Light for a gentle alarm clock that won’t burst your eardrums. This clock will ease you into the day and is ideal for those who hate dark mornings. However, if this is a little too gentle for your liking, it does have a sound alarm option (nowhere near as intrusive as the Sonic Bomb, though) and it doubles nicely as a bedside lamp.

3. iHome Bluetooth Alarm Clock Start your day the smart way with this funky smartphone hub Specifications Best for: Smartphones Back-up battery: None Alarm options: Multiple Reasons to buy + Bluetooth speaker + USB Ports Reasons to avoid - Mains-only power Today's Best Deals AU $99 View at Amazon

If you currently use the alarm on your phone, then this is the alarm clock for you. There is nothing special about the alarm options but you can choose from a range of alarm settings and funky coloured lights to wake up to. It also boasts echo recognition and a Bluetooth Speaker for plug and play music from your smartphone.

4. iLuv SmartShaker The silent alarm that is deceptively good at waking you up Specifications Best for: Not waking up the whole house Back-up battery: Internal Li-ion Alarm options: 4 Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Portable Reasons to avoid - Not for technophobes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We know it sounds weird, but bear with us. The iLuv Smart Shaker is an alarm that doesn’t use sound to wake you up. This is great for people who tend to sleep through their alarms as it doesn’t make everyone else angry when you don’t switch it off. It’s a vibrating alarm that quietly and gently wakes you without disrupting the whole house. If you like the idea of the Sonic Bomb Alarm but think it’s a bit too intense, then the Smart Shaker is the way to go.

5. WITTI Design BEDDI Glow An intelligent clock packed with features Specifications Best for: Insomnia Back-up battery: None Alarm options: 4 Reasons to buy + Sleep aid sounds + Bedside lamp Reasons to avoid - Relies heavily on smartphone - Mains only power Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Although on the pricier side, this alarm clock is an intelligent gadget that offers a range of features. If you find it difficult to fall asleep, then this clock is the one to get. It has a selection of soothing sounds and a white noise setting to help you nod off. The alarm clock itself is powered by an app where you can choose a default alarm sound or your favourite tune.

6. Amazon Echo Spot A wake-up call direct from the future Specifications Best for: Smart alarm Back-up battery: None Alarm options: Video flash briefing, music Reasons to buy + All-round smart speaker + Wakes with video or music + Great voice-recognition Reasons to avoid - No back-up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It's a darn sight pricier than your average alarm clock, but by gosh is it smarter, too. The Echo Spot is actually more of a smart speaker with excellent alarm clock functionality, so while it's engineered to come in particularly handy on groggy mornings with its clear full-colour face, which displays relevant tidbits of info, and excellent voice recognition, it also works wonders all round as a personal assistant and smart home hub, as well as waking you up with music and more.

7. Pictek Projection Clock An LED Alarm Clock that will ensure you don’t forget the time Specifications Best for: Remembering the time Back-up battery: CR2032 Alarm options: 2 Reasons to buy + Ceiling projection + FM radio Reasons to avoid - A bit of a novelty - Batteries not included Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This large LED digital alarm clock is so '90s it hurts, but we guarantee you’ll never forget the time with its big blue digits projected on your ceiling. Other than that it’s fairly low key with two alarm settings. Its lack of other features means you’re simply paying for the novelty, but what a cool novelty it is.

8. The Conran Shop Block Alarm Clock Stainless steel and a sleek analogue face make this a standout piece for the bedside table Specifications Best for: Style Back-up battery: None Alarm options: 1 Reasons to buy + Sleek, compact styling + Durable stainless steel Reasons to avoid - No back-up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Stainless steel might seem a little OTT when it comes to materials built to last in the bedroom – then again, if you've a history of throwing well-meaning alarm clocks at the wall, perhaps not – but here it makes for a good-looking and discernibly high-quality piece. While charmingly analogue, there's more functionality than meets the eye, with whole-dial illumination by pushing the snooze button, alarm movement and luminescent hands and indices.

9. YOKKAO Digital LED Desk Clock A subtle and smart LED alarm clock Specifications Best for: Remote switch-off Back-up battery: 4x AAA Alarm options: 3 Reasons to buy + Clear LED display + Voice/sound activation Reasons to avoid - Poor instructions Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you like LED clocks but the Picteck Projection Clock was a bit much for you, this swanky wooden clock with hidden LED is a subtle alternative that would look great on any bedside table or desk. it also boasts more features including voice and sound recognition so that you can switch it off remotely. If you’re fussy about time settings you can choose between a 12 or 24 hour clock.

10. AZATOM Home Hub The smartphone lover’s alarm clock Specifications Best for: Docking station Back-up battery: None Alarm options: 2 Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Charges iPhones Reasons to avoid - Not the best quality speaker Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is a great value docking station that makes one of the best alarm clocks for iPhones and can also be used with any other smartphone via bluetooth connectivity. Sync your phone alarm with the dock for a louder wake up call through the speakers with your favourite music or FM Radio.