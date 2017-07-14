8 reasons to worship the Audi A8

Previous Next 1/10

So on Tuesday, in Barcelona, Audi unveiled the fourth-generation A8, at possibly the most OTT, in-depth car launch of all time.

Boasting everything from massed ranks of dancers to a garage-load of classic Audis to a full-on mini Audi expo, the event was a triumph of the old vorsprung durch, and the A8 was its centrepiece.

It's all-but fully self-driving in town, festooned with touchscreens inside, boasts 'signature lights', if you please, new suspension/steering and is every bit the ice-cool, uncompromising, ruthlessly efficient flagship that you'd expect from Audi.

Here are eight reasons you might be willing to hand over the doubtless rather stringent amount of dosh that will be required, in order to own one.