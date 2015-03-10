Apple vs the Crowdfunders: Indie Apple Watch rivals

Previous Next 1/5

Pebble Time Steel

Backed: $17 million and counting | Price: From $179

Pebble is the king of indie smartwatches. The polar opposite of crowd funded vapourware, we'd seen four different Pebble models before we got our hands on an Apple Watch for the first time.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 review: the best smartwatch takes a leap forward

The latest Pebble Time Steel is a bit special. Get this: it has a colour screen, but will last up to 10 days off a charge. Getting 1000 per cent the stamina of the Apple Watch is pretty attractive, no?

It doesn't have a glorious OLED or LCD screen, and the e-paper display's colours offer limited shades and saturation, but it is a step up from Pebble's older wristwear.

It's the same story with the design. The Steel version of the Pebble Time has a snazzy metal casing that's a few notches prettier than the old Pebble Steel, but it's still a bit bezel-tastic. Still, in some circles that slight lack of style cred will be outweighed by the sheer indie cool factor. How hipster-y are your friends?

There are no flashy heart rate sensor or GPS built, but Pebble has announced support for 'smart' bands that'll pack those extra bits in. It won't make them though. Instead Pebble has asked the community to do it for them.

The Pebble Steel is pretty much the ultimate indie challenger to the Apple Watch. It even has a pretty good app treasure trove too. The plan is to start shipping watches from May.