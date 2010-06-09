Apple iPhone 4 ultimate guide

News, video, opinion about the next Apple smartphone great

After unprecedented levels of speculation, supposed 'leaked' iPhone pictures, and a prototype found in a US bar, Steve Jobs has officially unveiled the iPhone 4 to the world.

The good news is that Apple's new smartphone will be available for fanboys to drool over on June 24th. So with just a couple of weeks to wait, we've rounded up all the essential iPhone 4 details, industry reaction and pictures of the gorgeous Apple gadget to help you decide if you want one. If you need much convincing that is...

Click the links below to get all you need to know about the iPhone 4

