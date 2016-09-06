Iconic Apple event invites: cracking the Apple code

Previous Next 1/16

Iconic Apple invites

From iPod to the iPad, we take a look at the Apple invites from the past to see what we can learn about the latest cryptic invitation that has been dished out by Apple

It'sApple event time, and all signs seem to point to the iPhone 7 and - potentially - Apple Watch 2.We do know of course that the Cupertino company likes to keep us guessing on what it has planned. It's not like they've not played it coy before?

As we continue to decipher the latest invite before the event, we look back at the invites from previous big Apple announcements to see how much Apple is really giving away about its announcement.