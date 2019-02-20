Apple HomeKit: the best products, devices and accessories to upgrade your home with in 2019

There's now a bewildering amount of smart home kit on the market, but how do you get it all working together? Apple HomeKit is one of the most popular platform options, and here we'll take you through the very best Apple HomeKit devices and accessories in 2019.

From smart bulbs to smart lights, from sensors to hubs, there are more Apple HomeKit products out there than ever before – that can make sifting through them all something of a challenge, but we've done all the hard work so you can make an informed buying choice.

How to choose the best Apple HomeKit devices

Obviously the primary concern here is whether or not something works with HomeKit – look for information on the packaging or on the product listing page to check. If HomeKit compatibility isn't mentioned, it probably isn't supported.

Give some thought to how well integrated the HomeKit product you're potentially buying will be with the rest of your smart home setup. Getting HomeKit support across the board helps, but you might also want to check for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa compatibility, for instance.

Aside from that, it's really just a question of going with brands you trust, and finding the best HomeKit devices that fit inside your budget, and reading through reviews left by other users and tech sites you trust.

The best Apple HomeKit devices for 2019

Sony Master A9G

1. Sony Master A9G The best Apple HomeKit TV Reasons to buy + Stunning 4K HDR picture quality + Intelligent image adjustments

HomeKit has only just been added to a select number of televisions, so a lot of HomeKit TVs are still waiting for a software patch or are still at the "coming soon" stage, but we'd recommend you make room on your shopping list for the Sony Master A9G television.

Not only does it offer HomeKit support, it boasts a 4K resolution and HDR, so you're going to have movies and shows looking their best. You'll have three different screen sizes to pick from when the A9G goes on sale later this year – 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches.

Thanks to the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate inside the set, the device is always tweaking the qualities of the display to make sure it's as clear and as close to reality as it can be. There's also Android TV on board, so you can install a bunch of Android video apps too.

Tado Smart Thermostat

2. Tado Smart Thermostat The best Apple HomeKit thermostat Reasons to buy + Checks air quality and temperature + New app design works very well Check Amazon

There's a lot to like about the Tado smart thermostat range, from the elegantly minimal design to the straightforward app that concentrates on keeping you warm and saving money at the same time. It's just about the best HomeKit thermostat we've seen so far.

The latest 3rd-gen version of the product works to keep the air fresh inside your home as well as adequately warmed (or cooled) – it'll make recommendations about when to open the windows, for example, based on the weather forecast and the current pollen count.

On top of that the mobile app has recently been given a bit of a refresh too, making it easier than ever to set up features like geofencing, smart schedules, and heating reports. It's compatible with most heating systems and won't break the bank to buy either.

Logitech Circle 2

3. Logitech Circle 2 The best Apple HomeKit camera Reasons to buy + Smart alerts and livestreaming + Can be used inside or outside Check Amazon

We've long been admirers of the Logitech Circle 2 – it looks good, it works well, and it's our pick for the best Apple HomeKit camera for keeping an eye on your property. With features like smart alerts and two-way audio, it ticks most of the boxes for a smart security camera.

You can access a livestream and the last 24 hours of recordings without paying anything extra, though if you throw Logitech a monthly fee you can access up to a month of recordings, as well as get the camera to concentrate on specific motion zones within view.

You can use the Circle 2 inside or outside the home, and wired and wireless models are available, so it can go just about everywhere. It's not the cheapest option on the market, but it packs in so many features and is so versatile that it's still excellent value for money.

Apple TV 4K

4. Apple TV 4K The best Apple HomeKit hub Reasons to buy + Support for video apps in 4K resolution + Control your smart home from anywhere AU $239 View at Landmark Computers

You've got three choices for the best Apple HomeKit hub – that is, a device that can be used to get your HomeKit gear running on automatic routines, or to access your HomeKit devices from outside the home. You need either an Apple TV, a HomePod, or an iPad.

We're going to give the award to the Apple TV 4K but of course your mileage may vary – you might really want a smart speaker for the home, or a tablet you can play around with. We think an Apple TV works best, because it'll always be sat in the same place at home.

As well as letting you control HomeKit gear from outside the house, and set up automatic routines, the Apple TV gives you access to a wealth of video and audio content from the likes of iTunes, Apple Music, Netflix, and iPlayer, plus some really engaging games.

Lifx bulbs

5. Lifx bulbs The best Apple HomeKit smart lights Reasons to buy + White and full colour options + No hub device required AU $68 View at Amazon

There are some excellent smart light options around at the moment (like Philips Hue), but we're going to give the nod to the Lifx range here – you've got a good selection of bulbs to pick from, the app is clean and responsive, and the lights work without any router hub.

Whether you want the spotlights in your bathroom to come on at a certain time, or you want to change the colours of the lights in the games room, Lifx has a smart bulb that can help. It even does light strips and light panels so you can really go to town on your setup.

As with other products in our best HomeKit devices list, you can use the bundled app to control your Lifx bulbs or go through HomeKit. A growing number of third-party apps work with Lifx smart lights as well now, giving you even more options and tricks to play with.

Eve Energy

6. Eve Energy The best Apple HomeKit smart plugs Reasons to buy + Simple plug and play operation + Bundled app is well put together Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $85 View at Amazon

You may think that one smart plug is very much like another, and... you'd be right, actually. But we've decided to award the best Apple HomeKit smart plug slot to the Eve Energy plug, due to the quality of the in general brand and the polish of the bundled mobile app.

If you're doing everything through HomeKit you won't really need the app made by Eve of course, but it's still worth a look – it will give you details about your energy use through the socket, and it's easy to set up scheduled on and off times as well, should you need to.

Add Apple HomeKit to the mix and you can even turn your plugs – and whatever's attached to them – on and off using Siri voice commands. These plugs can be communicated with via Bluetooth too, so you can keep on using them even if your home Wi-Fi goes down.

Eve Smoke

7. Eve Smoke The best Apple HomeKit smoke detector Reasons to buy + Detects different types of fires + Comprehensive self-test system

It's to Eve we turn again for the best HomeKit smoke detector – indeed there are very few of them around, but that doesn't mean the Eve Smoke wins by default. It's a nicely designed bit of kit and does everything you need to keep you and your family safe.

The sensors on board the Eve Smoke are smart enough to detect both flaming fires and smouldering fires, so you get a warning as early as possible if something is amiss. If you want to fit several of these throughout your home they can work perfectly in unison.

All the component checking is done through the connected mobile app so you don't need to worry about having to physically get up to the ceiling and check the unit every week. It comes with a 10-year service life as well, so you won't need to replace it in a hurry.