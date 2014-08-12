Apocalypse Now: Tech to survive the end of the world

Previous Next 9/12

Parrot AirDrone GPS Edition

You want to see what's around you, but don't want to leave the comfort and security of your tent – the AirDrone is the answer. Directly stream what the drone sees onto your smartphone via the Freeflight app and spot the bloodthirsty hoards from miles away. It's quiet, light and comes with enough memory to record 2 hours of video – not that you'll need longer than 10 minutes to know which direction to run.

£319.99 | Parrot