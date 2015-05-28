Android Wear tips and tricks: Battery life, apps, custom watch faces and more

Previous Next 1/14

Introduction

Android Wear smartwatches are a brave new world of menu systems, settings, gestures and inputs. It can be a bit daunting at first, taking time to get used the new user interface.

We've spent months wearing the rather excellent Moto 360 and Sony SmartWatch 3, constantly learning the best way to interact with these new devices.

If you want to be an Android Wear expert in no time at all — hit the ground running with these 13 tips and tricks.