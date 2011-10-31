By T3 Magazine
American Psycho: How to be Patrick Bateman with tech
I work for Pierce & Pierce
Vertu Constellation Quest
Functionality meets opulence in this 3G Vertu phone with sapphire-coated QWERTY keyboard. It also proffers the unmatched user experience that is Symbian OS.
Price: £17,300
Apple MacBook Air 11-inch
Apple’s sharply cut, revamped Air now includes Intel’s i5 or i7 processors, a Thunderbolt port for speedy transfers and a backlit keyboard for late-night endeavours. It’s the epitome of stylish computing, now with an added killer edge.
Price: From £849
Asprey Bond attache case
Crafted by London’s finest cow-skin dispensary and dashingly lined with a splash of its signature purple.
Price: £2.555
BlackBerry PlayBook
The secure, high-powered businessman’s tablet of choice, with a stunning, seven-inch, 1024x600 screen, Flash compatibility and the ability to multitask like a busy woman.
Price: £399
Bolin Webb R1 Razor
With a bacteria-resistant, thermoplastic elastomer underside and available in four precision-lacquered finishes, this looks as smooth as your freshly shaven face. Accepts Gillette Mach 3 heads.
Price: £35
Husqvarna 395XP Chainsaw
Slicing up bodies, troublesome invoices or, we don’t know, trees? There’s nothing quite like an air-injection, 9600rpm chainsaw for getting the job done.
Price: £728
Parker Sonnet
Want to sign your name with authority? Opt for this chunky, sterling silver fountain pen from Parker. A true classic, it oozes power (and blue ink).
Price: £205
QR code business cards
Forget subtle off-white colouring and watermarks; you need your own QR code to make a proper first impression. GOQR creates one and links you to Zazzle, where you can design and order your cards, in eggshell white.
Price: £15.25 per 100
Ralph Lauren Skull and Crossbones decanter
Eccentric style that makes the most of every drop of J&B whiskey. More one for the home office, unless you really don’t care about consequences…
Price: £425
Rolex DateJust II
Waterproof to 100m, with a self-winding movement, this is the modern take on the business classic – the first range ever to feature a date display in the dial.
Price: £7210
