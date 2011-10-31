American Psycho: How to be Patrick Bateman with tech

I work for Pierce & Pierce

1/10
Vertu Constellation Quest

Vertu Constellation Quest

Vertu Constellation Quest

Functionality meets opulence in this 3G Vertu phone with sapphire-coated QWERTY keyboard. It also proffers the unmatched user experience that is Symbian OS.

Price: £17,300

Link: experience.vertu.com

2/10
Apple MacBook Air 11-inch

Apple MacBook Air 11-inch

Apple MacBook Air 11-inch

Apple’s sharply cut, revamped Air now includes Intel’s i5 or i7 processors, a Thunderbolt port for speedy transfers and a backlit keyboard for late-night endeavours. It’s the epitome of stylish computing, now with an added killer edge.

Price: From £849

Link: www.apple.com/uk

3/10
Asprey Bond attache case

Asprey Bond attache case

Asprey Bond attache case

Crafted by London’s finest cow-skin dispensary and dashingly lined with a splash of its signature purple.

Price: £2.555

Link: www.asprey.com

4/10
BlackBerry PlayBook

BlackBerry PlayBook

BlackBerry PlayBook

The secure, high-powered businessman’s tablet of choice, with a stunning, seven-inch, 1024x600 screen, Flash compatibility and the ability to multitask like a busy woman.

Price: £399

Link: uk.blackberry.com

5/10
Bolin Webb R1 Razor

Bolin Webb R1 Razor

Bolin Webb R1 Razor

With a bacteria-resistant, thermoplastic elastomer underside and available in four precision-lacquered finishes, this looks as smooth as your freshly shaven face. Accepts Gillette Mach 3 heads.

Price: £35

Link: www.harrods.com

6/10
Husqvarna 395XP Chainsaw

Husqvarna 395XP Chainsaw

Husqvarna 395XP Chainsaw

Slicing up bodies, troublesome invoices or, we don’t know, trees? There’s nothing quite like an air-injection, 9600rpm chainsaw for getting the job done.

Price: £728

Link: frjonesandson.co.uk

7/10
Parker Sonnet

Parker Sonnet

Parker Sonnet

Want to sign your name with authority? Opt for this chunky, sterling silver fountain pen from Parker. A true classic, it oozes power (and blue ink).

Price: £205

Link: www.parkerpen.com

8/10
QR code business cards

QR code business cards

QR code business cards

Forget subtle off-white colouring and watermarks; you need your own QR code to make a proper first impression. GOQR creates one and links you to Zazzle, where you can design and order your cards, in eggshell white.

Price: £15.25 per 100

Link: goqr.me and www.zazzle.co.uk

9/10
Ralph Lauren Skull and Crossbones decanter

Ralph Lauren Skull and Crossbones decanter

Ralph Lauren Skull and Crossbones decanter

Eccentric style that makes the most of every drop of J&B whiskey. More one for the home office, unless you really don’t care about consequences…

Price: £425

Link: www.harrods.com

10/10
Rolex DateJust II

Rolex DateJust II

Rolex DateJust II

Waterproof to 100m, with a self-winding movement, this is the modern take on the business classic – the first range ever to feature a date display in the dial.

Price: £7210

Link: www.rolex.com

