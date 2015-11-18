Amazon Prime’s The Man In The High Castle kicks off this Friday

Previous Next 1/15

The Man In The High Castle

Starting from this Friday The Man In The High Castle is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show, which had its pilot aired early in the year, was picked up for an entire season, with all 10 episodes to be released on November 20, 2015.

The show, which stars Rufus Sewell and is produced by Ridley Scott, is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's alternate history novel where the Allied Powers lose World War II. In the fiction - which is set in 1962 - the world proceeds to be carved up by Germany and Japan following the war and, inevitably, the two start to turn against each other in a cold war full of tension and covert warfare.

Based on the previously released pilot, which is available to watch in advance of the series' general release on Friday, the show currently sports a 97 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

