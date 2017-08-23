Amazon Back to School deals: Fire Kids tablets are £30 off plus get Amazon Student free for 6 months

Amazon has announced some great Back to School offers today including up to £30 savings on its range of Fire Kids Edition Tablets.
Plus there's a great offer for Amazon Prime Student - you get six months free including access to Amazon Tickets pre-sales and Prime Live Events, Prime Reading and even AWS cloud storage.
The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £79.99 (usual RRP: £99.99 – saving £20)
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £99.99 (usual RRP: £129.99 – saving £30)
The included Fire for Kids Unlimited offers thousands of age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games, plus access to tens of thousands of hand-curated websites and YouTube videos. There's also a child-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.
It's worth noting that although these devices are all very reasonably priced, they do come into their own with the addition of , which costs £79 per year and gives access to movie and TV streaming and a decent but slightly limited selection of music, as well as next-day delivery on your Amazon shopping.
What's the deal with Amazon Prime Student?
Following the six-month trial, Amazon Prime Student members can continue their membership for £39 per year – half the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership. Here's what Amazon says you get:
- Unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of eligible items including Same-Day delivery in selected post-codes
- Unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video
- Access to more than two million songs and hundreds of ad-free Prime Playlists and Prime Stations with Prime Music
- Student offers including discounts on selected textbooks, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and much more as well as exclusive prize draws
- Exclusive access to purchase tickets for Prime Live Events with major artists and premium seating and pre-sales for concerts and entertainment shows across the UK available on Amazon Tickets
- Unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, magazines, comics and more with Prime Reading
- Discounted subscription to Twitch Prime, including exclusive gaming benefits for Prime Student members
- Access to Cloud storage, for storing essays and keeping track of course materials
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition deals
Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are identical to their adult incarnations but with a child-safe interface, a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty, one year's free access to Amazon's many many Gigabytes of kids' entertainment (after that you'll have to pay a subscription, dad), and a big bumper case.
So this is as Fire 8 HD but with 32GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.
Fire 7 Kids Edition deals
With 16GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.
