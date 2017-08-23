Amazon Back to School deals: Fire Kids tablets are £30 off plus get Amazon Student free for 6 months

Amazon has announced some great Back to School offers today including up to £30 savings on its range of Fire Kids Edition Tablets.

Plus there's a great offer for Amazon Prime Student - you get six months free including access to Amazon Tickets pre-sales and Prime Live Events, Prime Reading and even AWS cloud storage.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £79.99 (usual RRP: £99.99 – saving £20)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £99.99 (usual RRP: £129.99 – saving £30)

The included Fire for Kids Unlimited offers thousands of age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games, plus access to tens of thousands of hand-curated websites and YouTube videos. There's also a child-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

It's worth noting that although these devices are all very reasonably priced, they do come into their own with the addition of Amazon Prime , which costs £79 per year and gives access to movie and TV streaming and a decent but slightly limited selection of music, as well as next-day delivery on your Amazon shopping.

What's the deal with Amazon Prime Student?

Following the six-month trial, Amazon Prime Student members can continue their membership for £39 per year – half the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership. Here's what Amazon says you get:

Unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of eligible items including Same-Day delivery in selected post-codes

Unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video

Access to more than two million songs and hundreds of ad-free Prime Playlists and Prime Stations with Prime Music

Student offers including discounts on selected textbooks, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and much more as well as exclusive prize draws

Exclusive access to purchase tickets for Prime Live Events with major artists and premium seating and pre-sales for concerts and entertainment shows across the UK available on Amazon Tickets

Unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, magazines, comics and more with Prime Reading

Discounted subscription to Twitch Prime, including exclusive gaming benefits for Prime Student members

Access to Cloud storage, for storing essays and keeping track of course materials

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition deals

Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are identical to their adult incarnations but with a child-safe interface, a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty, one year's free access to Amazon's many many Gigabytes of kids' entertainment (after that you'll have to pay a subscription, dad), and a big bumper case.

So this is as Fire 8 HD but with 32GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

Fire 7 Kids Edition deals

With 16GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

