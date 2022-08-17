Advnture Awards celebrate outstanding outdoors gear – check out the winners now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

T3's sister site Advnture has just announced the winners of its second ever awards, dedicated to celebrating the best clothing, footwear gadgets and gear for exploring the great outdoors. These are the impeccably designed, rugged and innovative bits of kit that'll make your adventures that much more enjoyable and smooth-running. The winners were chosen by a panel of seasoned experts including Advnture's staff and contributors, who regularly test out this kit and know exactly what makes and excellent bit of outdoor gear.

This year's Advnture Awards encompass 18 individual gongs, split across five categories: hiking, trail running, camping, general outdoors tech and sustainability. These cover everything from high-performance clothing to indispensable gadgets to cleverly designed accessories. The sustainability award is a new addition for 2022, and celebrates the outdoor brand that has made the most significant strides forward in terms of planet-friendliness, and helping to preserve the beauty of nature for generations to come.

"The Advnture Awards are all about helping people pick the gear that will help them get the most out of their time outdoors," says editor Cat Ellis. "Hiking, train running, and camping gear is a serious investment, and when you’re facing unpredictable weather and tough terrain, you need equipment that you can rely on to keep you safe and comfortable. All the products chosen here are the ones we’d turn to ourselves, and would recommend to all adventurers."

Check out the winners of the Advnture Awards 2022 here (opens in new tab).