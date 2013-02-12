By Michael Sawh
13 Addictive games to ruin your relationship
Value your relationship? Stay away from these addictive games
Keeping boys and grown men locked up in their bedrooms during the 90s, Link's elaborate but enjoyable journey through enormous levels and environments was a full time job. Nintendo has not decided whether to give arguably one of the best Zelda games a 3DS or Wii U makeover, but if they do, there could be alot of middle aged men glued to a screen large or small once again.
Before multiplayer action was crammed into every game possible one required a N64, four multicoloured controllers, and three mates to thoroughly devour the hours hiding behind barrels and picking out your enemies. All while the other half is upstairs packing her suitcase plotting a Bond-style exit.
Spending more time in the virtual world fitting out the interior of your house and keeping domestic matters in order? The life sim has sucked many a gamer in mostly those bizarrely, unsatisfied with having to do those very mundane things in real life.
Before FIFA or Pro Evolution was on the scene, the only way to indulge your football game fantasies through a computer (and a mouse if you were skilled enough) was courtesy of this 2D great. With hundreds of teams to dabble with, there was always a mate near by claiming to be the supreme Sensible champ.
From Combat Evolved to Halo 4, the interplanetary FPS shooter where Covenant and the United Nations Space Command wage bloody warfare has some of the best multiplayer and enough expansion packs to keep you occupied for more hours than there actually is in the day.
Tucking into some all out sandbox carnage in a life which seems so much more criminally glamorous than yours, GTA was all about car jacking your way to notoriety and you could even hang out at the bar in Vice City minus the smell of booze on your breath.
The long-running RPG franchise will have eaten into the time of many a relationship, and the bad news is that the cinematic cut scenes and the lengthily tactical battles are not over yet having now turned up on the App Store and Google Play Store with a new console instalment on the way as well.
Whether it's FM or Champ that you choose to dabble in the managerial exploits of guiding Stevenage Borough all the way to the Premier League, both are capable of consuming sizeable amounts of your 'me and you' time. Just one more game you say, not before you bag a jammy away win against AC Milan and find out that Kaka is seriously interested in pursuing a move to the Hertfordshire club.
Whichever is your football poison, both are equally likely to eat up your free time as you lead England all the way to World Cup glory only to then notice that one of your friend has jumped online and he wants to play first to ten wins.
This post-apocalyptic RPG required your full time and affection to appreciate the love that went into the third Fallout instalment. In a world so impressively detailed and interactive, it would just be plain rude not to investigate under every nook and cranny.
Arriving at the turn of the millennium, just as you'd promised to spend less time time on gaming, this monster-slashing, dungeon-slaying great turns up to send the New Year's resolution down the drain. The RPG was a major hit back in 2000 and no doubt had gamers across the world transfixed to their PC and MAC screens.
Graphically average we know, but on the addictive scale, it was right up there. Waging warfare on a miniature scale, training your troops, and then taking them on from all angles. If only those strategic planning skills in the battlefield could have been translated to real life.
Take your pick of Activision's huge selling franchice, the first person shooter continues to be a cinematic splendour for many. Once you have made your way through the single campaign mode, lying in wait is multiplayer to steal away another good night's sleep.