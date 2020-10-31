Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review: run better for longer in Nike's new running trainer

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 – Key Specs (Image credit: Nike) Weight: 300 grams (men's UK10)

Drop: 10 mm (24mm/14mm)

Price: £104.95/$120

Colour: White

Characteristics: soft foam, tight upper, neutral, cushioned

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review TL;DR: if you are getting only one pair if Nike running shoes this year, make it the Pegasus 37. Its features cater for most runners and the shoes provide a rather pleasant running experience overall.

Nike is busy as always, churning out record breaking running shoes such as the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% or its successor, the even more controversial Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. And while these groundbreaking shoes are certainly great, they are not much of a use for everyday runners.

These runners need comfortable trainers that will last more than just a 50-100 miles and support their feet when they head out for their daily runs. The Nike React Infinity Run is such a shoe but the support provided by those shoes might be a bit too much for some.

Enter the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, probably the best Nike running shoes at the moment for non-competitive runners, who admittedly take up 86% of the running population. They will appreciate most features of this comfortable and versatile Nike running trainer.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review: the tech

Despite what the name and the look of the shoes suggest, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 doesn't use the the ZoomX foam. Nike very wisely decided to go with the sturdier React foam, the same used in the aforementioned Nike React Infinity Run shoes.

The React technology not only provides a better value for money than the ZoomX – it will retain its running dynamics longer – but the cushioning is more supportive here, too. The 'Air Zoom' bit in the name refers to the Zoom Air pockets, placed under the forefoot for added energy returns.

The translucent mesh upper might look familiar to runners who tried the Vaporfly before but in the case of the Pegasus 37, the upper feels more supportive all the while retaining breathability.

The rubber outsole provides great traction even on wet surfaces which helps reserve energy more. The material also helps extending the lifespan of the shoes as it prevents the React midsole to get damaged when you land as the rubberised area is rather thick. Thankfully, the overall weight of the shoes remains light, despite all the extra support included.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review: the ergonomics

It breaks my heart when I see pronating runners trying to use the thin Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% platform on races: their stride breaks at every step, struggling to keep the foot balanced. Although the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 uses a similar-looking sole structure as the Vaporfly, due to the more stable React foam, the Peg 37 is much more forgiving than its racing sibling.

The Pegasus 37 was comfortable to wear and to run in, despite me having a wide feet. The toebox is roomy but not loose and there is ample amount of support on the medial and lateral side of the shoes, just under the eyelets. As much as I love the softer laces on my trusty Brooks Hyperion Tempo, the more traditional laces of the Pegasus 37 work well too.

The heel area really elevates the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 above the competition. I found the collar of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail a bit too low, but that's not the case with the Pegasus 37. There is a lot of support on offer here and the padding is just sublime.

I liked the React foam before but I only really warmed to it wearing the Pegasus 37. It is soft and bouncy and cushioned, all at the same time. Don't get me wrong, I ran amazing times in the Vaporfly (compared to my usual pace) but still, running in the Pegasus 37 I felt less pressured to push myself to the limits and more inclined to just enjoy the ride.

This doesn't mean the Peg 37 is not a fast running shoe: the Zoom Air bags under the forefoot will provide plenty of energy return. The Zoom Air unit actually shrank since the last iteration of the shoes where it was full-sized. In my opinion it helped a great deal in improving stability.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review: the aesthetics

Undeniably, Nike manufactures good looking shoes. At the moment, I dare say Nike running shoes look better than the best Adidas running shoes, although the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro looks pretty snazzy for a racing shoe. A lot of people will probably appreciate that Nike moved away from using the bright colours of the Vaporfly and opted in for less harsh colours here.

Not like the bright white main colour is subtle but at least it's not fluorescent yellow or vibrant pink. That said, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is not pure white, the side of the foam is shaded with gradient colours, blue-to-green on the medial side and purple-to-red on the lateral side. Fun fact: the gradient-coloured areas highlight the placement of the Zoom Air bags in the forefoot.

And, of course, there is a huge swoosh on the lateral side of the upper and a smaller one (albeit still relatively large) around the heel in the medial side. No one expected subtle branding from Nike.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 review: the verdict

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is a great running trainer. The combination of the React foam and the Zoom Air units work well together, making runs both enjoyable and effective. Better still, the Pegasus 37 is not an absolute eyesore either so it could be worn for other things than just running.

The best thing about the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is that it doesn't force you to compromise on performance and comfort. It's a versatile running trainer that offers good energy returns and support. What more can you ask for?

Recommended for: train, jogging and mid- to long-distance runs.