9 reasons to re-watch the Star Wars prequels

Anakin Skywalker beheads Count Dooku

Round two of Anakin VS Dooku is pretty good, however once Dooku is disarmed, with both his hands removed in one blow, it's what happens next that is particularly cool. Anakin lays both his own blade and Dooku's either side of his head and then, under the command of Palpatine, beheads him. While the beheading is quick and, due to how it's presented, you don't see much detail, the fact that you actually get this actioned on the screen of a PG-13 was pretty surprising. It also set a new precedent in terms of lightsaber on lightsaber dismemberment, which is something that we are certainly hoping manages to make an appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If metal swords can remove body parts, then lightsabers can do so even easier!